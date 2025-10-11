FBI arrests porn shop owner over filthy threatening letter to podcaster Benny Johnson

In the wake of Charlie Kirk's murder, the FBI has found a constructive use for its resources.

According to NBC San Diego:

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday announced criminal charges against a 69-year-old man living in San Diego who is accused of sending a threatening letter in the mail to conservative influencer Benny Johnson. Bondi shared at a press conference held in Florida that George Russell Isbell Jr. was arrested after the United States Postal Service helped trace the letter and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents found his fingerprints on it. According to the Department of Justice, the letter said Johnson needed to be “exterminated” and included other graphic notes about him being killed. Johnson stood next to Bondi for the press conference and said, “This individual described orphaning my four beautiful children and widowing my wife with great joy.”

San Diego conservative activist Amy Reichert, a private investigator by trade, found out just who the alleged sender was -- a porn shop owner who 'kept to himself' according to the NBC report.

She also found the actual letter:

FBI arrest: George Russell Isbell Jr., the porn shop owner of 3 “Adult Emporiums” in San Diego, was taken into custody for sending a letter to @bennyjohnson saying he hoped his “head would explode” & “blood stain the concrete red.” The prosecutor said Isbell also had a letter to… pic.twitter.com/NrlyRuG8uK — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) October 11, 2025

To read the letter, one can only conclude 'what a vicious, disgusting person.' Which underlines the inherent violence and cruelty of the porn industry,which is not the harmless fun its advocates say it is. A cruel person would send a cruel letter, thinking nothing of it. It's a good question to wonder if he has sent other letters to other conservatives, too, or if Benny Johnson was a particular fixation.

I can't tell from the case whether he intended to do what he said he wanted done. But the threat seemed real enough, and the podcaster, Benny Johnson, was right to conclude this was more than the typical leftist hate speech. It's weird that the old purveyor of dirty pictures would have such a fascination for a relatively obscure young conservative podcaster located way out in Florida, meaning, that may be why the lawmen took the threat seriously.

It signals that the FBI and other lawmen are on the case now for potential copycat wannabe killers of the kind that took the life of Charlie Kirk. I am amazed that, to read the NBC report, they were able to trace the letter through the postal service and get a fingerprint from the vile letter sent in the mail.

It's a new world out there and those who would spew hate speech and threats are being watched now. That's good for the rest of us.

Image: Screen shot from X.