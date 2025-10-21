Failed leftist Jewish leadership is causing needless antisemitism

A new and vicious antisemitism has become fashionable for many young Americans on both the left and, sadly, the right. Conversations praising Hitler and joking about “a so-called Holocaust” are all over X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Most Jews of my “Boomer” generation know nothing about this.

We grew up in an America where it was normal for Jews to live safe and comfortable lives. We laughed at Adam Sandler’s Hanukkah Song because it seemed like almost everyone in public life had a Jewish connection. American Jews generously funded the ADL, AIPAC, and countless Jewish Federations and other organizations to protect Jews and fight antisemitism.

What happened?

The short answer is that America today is no longer the “goldene medina” (golden land) it was for us Boomers, our parents, and our grandparents. It is quickly becoming like the “Old Country” that our parents and grandparents left.

To make things worse, the “best and brightest” of American Jews—that is, the ones lauded and given power with the Democrat party and further left—openly and loudly promoted and cheered that “fundamental transformation” and advanced many of the worst tropes.

We need to talk. We cannot blame Netanyahu. We saw this antisemitism on October 8, 2023. That was months before Israel attacked Gaza.

Until recently, there was very little antisemitism from conservatives. Most hatred and deadly attacks against Jews came from Blacks, Muslims, and “woke” activists on the left.

Notably, in 2017, “Unite the Right” could bring only a hundred Tiki Torch boys to Charlottesville, Virginia, from all over America. Many were undercover police agents or as fake as Jussie Smollett. The media made them important headline news for weeks to embarrass President Trump. They chanted “Jews will not replace us.”. This was after the ADL joined President Obama’s lawsuit to stop Arizona from enforcing immigration laws. It was after Jewish charities like HIAS resettled thousands of Muslim “refugees” throughout America.

Leftist Jewish elites—and it’s very important here to distinguish between religious Jews and those whose creed is variations of Marxism—created similar hatred against Jews in America. Here are seven examples:

1. Openly and proudly supported socialist and left-wing causes and politicians. This included “Diversity Equity and Inclusion” programs and the transgender madness that put men into women’s sports.

2. Attacked and ridiculed Christian and American values and traditions in the media, Hollywood, and TV pop culture, and in schools and colleges.

3. Openly supported, defended, and advised politicians who got rich and powerful from massive government spending, debt, bureaucracies, and Wall Street bailouts that crushed the middle class.

4. Falsely accused Bible-based Christians who supported and defended Jews and Israel of being “far-right” and “white-supremacists.”

5. Taught a narrative that falsely blamed irrational “hate” and the “far-right” for the Holocaust while avoiding the obvious cause—National Socialism. (Goetz Aly explained this in his book Why the Germans, Why the Jews?).

6. Openly and proudly supported massive legal and illegal immigration to America of Muslims and others who hate Christians and Jews and basic American values.

7. “Built bridges” with Muslims while snubbing Hindus and Christians whose families were persecuted and murdered by Muslims in Africa and Bangladesh.

For the past fifty years, nonreligious or superficially religious American Jews within the Democrat party enabled and supported our worst enemies. At the same time, they insulted and attacked our best friends. Now we are hated by both sides. We need to talk.

Seth Grossman is a retired attorney in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was active in Republican politics for many years. He was a member of the city council and county commissioners during the 1980s. He was the Republican nominee for the House of Representatives in 2018 and was narrowly defeated by the “Blue Wave” that defeated most Republicans then. He is the Executive Director of Liberty and Prosperity. That is a New Jersey organization that has promoted American liberty and constitutional government since 2003.