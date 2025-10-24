Euthanasia is on the rise in the West

According to reports, 37% more people were euthanized in New Zealand last year than the year before. Progress, right? Euthanizing older folks with allegedly terminal conditions is becoming more common in many Western nations. And, in some cases, those who aren’t elderly at all. And those who may just be really depressed. And, well, you can see where this is headed.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Assisted Dying Service laid out the gruesome details in its annual report. Canada, too, is euthanizing more folks through that country’s Medical Assistance In Dying program (MAiD).

Image created using AI.

On a lighter note, an article in Life Site News stated, “only 126 medical professionals were willing to participate in an assisted death in 2024, which indicates that most medical professionals are unwilling to kill their patients.”

“Most medical professionals are unwilling to kill their patients?” Well, that’s nice. How did we get from “First, do no harm” to “How many of you guys are willing to kill your patients?” (Apparently, some Muslim doctors and nurses are more than willing to let their Jewish patients die.)

The writing is on the wall. It seems likely that more doctors will be willing to euthanize their patients in the future, at least those in the “advanced” nations.

Life Site News noted that a journalist named Alexander Raikin published two separate reports last fall, positing that a quarter of all euthanasia practitioners in Ontario may have violated the Criminal Code of Canada. And then Raikin asked, “Does anyone care?” Apparently not. I mean, it’s not as if those medical practitioners misgendered someone, right?

New Zealand legalized euthanasia and assisted suicide in the fall of 2021. To be fair, most nations did likewise around that same time. (At least in the form of the COVID vaccines…badaboom!)

Of course, euthanasia activists, like all activists, are not satisfied with the status quo and are pushing for more. In fact, David Seymour, a sponsor of the “End of Life Choices” Act, now says that the legislation that was initially proffered to the public was a “political compromise,” not the end goal.

No doubt, countries like New Zealand and Canada will ultimately expand euthanasia to include all those who vote the wrong way.

Expanded euthanasia for citizens, combined with an endless supply of illegal aliens, undocumented migrants, and other beloved “guests” in America. Now that is how you turn over your electorate in rapid fashion! The Great Replacement Theory writ large! Yay!

Progress, right?