Europe’s true motives regarding Palestinian state: destroy Israel

Several European countries recently called for the establishment of a Palestinian state. Although they identified no land with boundaries, they said they are convinced that this move will not only encourage the Palestinians and give them hope, but it will also put pressure on Israel to end the war (even though no land has been identified and the action rewards Hamas for their terrorism). This isn’t a solution. Giving the Arab Palestinians their own land is absurd since they have indicated many times that they don’t want two states; instead, they want to drive Israel into the sea.

The ridiculous proposals are now manifesting into an express mandate to destroy Israel. First, the Muslims believe that they already own the land of Israel:

The Muslim opposition to an independent Jewish State in the biblical Land of Israel (aka Palestine) is rooted in the religious teachings of Islam. Since the 7th century, as Arabs conquered vast lands in their expansion from Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, to the whole Middle East and the Mediterranean countries in Northern Africa, a doctrine was developed whose basic tenet was, and still is: lands conquered by Muslims belong to the Umma (the Islamic Community) and cannot be surrendered. Never. Non-Muslim residents in these lands can, at best, achieve the status of ‘dhimmi;’ – if they are ‘People of the Book;’ (Jews and Christians). Members of other religions were less fortunate: for them the options were conversion, expulsion or death.

Living as a dhimmi was no cakewalk, either: Jews and Christians were discriminated against economically and culturally.

Hamas’s mandate to destroy Israel comes from its founding organization, the Muslim Brotherhood; that mission has never changed. Thus, creating a Palestinian state as a peaceful neighbor to Israel is unattainable, to say the least.

The Europeans have taken action, however, demonstrating that they ultimately want to destroy the Jewish state. They have permitted Political Islam to take root in the West, furthering Muslim ends:

Political Islam, often referred to as Islamism, even though several forms of puritanical or radical forms of Islam such as Salafism cannot necessarily be labelled as such, is a broad term that encompasses movements and ideologies seeking to integrate Islamic principles into governance and public life. While some manifestations of political Islam are moderate and try to fit with democratic principles, others are more antagonistic and confrontational.

The point, however, is that if any Islamist groups are “antagonistic and confrontational,” it puts the countries in which they are expanding at risk.

Restrictions on trade are now also being considered in the EU to punish Israel for its supposedly genocidal acts against the Arab Palestinian:

Concretely, Brussels is suspending parts of a wide-ranging free-trade deal known as the EU-Israel Association Agreement, first agreed in the year 2000, focusing on goods rather than services. The proposed tariff measures target some 37 percent of Israel’s total exports to the European Union — worth around €16 billion in 2024 — to impose some €220 million in additional costs. The EU is Israel’s largest trading partner. The EU is also moving to suspend €14 million in direct support for various Israeli projects, according to senior EU officials, but keeping in place EU funding for Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial as well as peace-building initiatives.

The following statement shows how naïve and uninformed the Europeans are:

Announcing the measures, [Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas] said the EU had deliberately taken a targeted approach so as to avoid penalizing Israeli society at large and compel Netanyahu’s government to address humanitarian concerns in Gaza. ‘I want to be very clear. The aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza,’ she said during a news conference in Brussels. ‘That’s why the proposals we are making are not really touching or affecting the people but putting pressure on the Israeli government to change course.’

How can Kallas say that these actions are not punishment? The Israelis have explained over and over again how an overabundance of food has been given to the Palestinians, and much of it is being hijacked by Hamas. How can she believe that these steps will not affect the people of Israel, only the state?

But those actions are not the only way that Israel is being punished and threatened. The international sports community is also taking aim:

UN experts today called on the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to suspend Israel as a country team from international football, as a necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory.

To call the war in Gaza a genocide is not only incorrect, but an outrage.

The academic community has also been actively banning and boycotting Israelis:

Academic boycotts against Israeli institutions continue to gain momentum with no signs of slowing down, according to a report published Monday. About 500 incidents of academic boycotts were reported during the last half-year through February 2025, 66 percent more than in the six months following the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the Association of University Heads’ Task Force to Combat Academic Boycotts. The US, Belgium, Spain and England are the countries where the most boycotts were recorded, followed by the Netherlands, Italy and Canada, the report found.

None of these actions are intended to aid Israel, but rather to cripple her.

You can use whatever metaphor you think is best about what is happening: Israel is being strangled, marginalized, ostracized, and demonized.

No matter what you call it, these actions are focused on the destruction of Israel.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.