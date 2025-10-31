Does Jesus love Gavin Newscum?

Gavin “Newscum” is Trump's most appropriate nickname for anybody. Newsom is truly political "scum," albeit of the slick and slithery variety. Apparently he's Catholic, but the French Laundry restaurant patron was eager to shut down churches during the pandemic, and has derided the power of prayer.

Does Jesus still love him?

Maybe it’s a presumptuous question, only humbly asked because recently the scumbag cited the Bible in criticizing Republicans for the government shutdown, particularly food assistance programs. What a piece of slimy filth he is; behind his skin-deep facade is a gruesome ogre uglier than Jabba the Hut. The sight of him, and the sounds from him, makes one’s skin crawl.

Here's an idea: rather than hold hostage the American citizens -- citizens -- who depend on various government services, encourage your donkey party-poopers to vote on the clean continuing resolution to pass the funding bill. After that, politic all you want for your illegal alien benefits and funding for NPR. It's such a no-brainer that even elements of the MSM, including (but not only) Jake Tapper at CNN, are questioning heartless Dems for depriving the needy by not opening the government.

Nevertheless, Newsom has no self-awareness. One naturally wonders if he's so mentally imprisoned by leftist orthodoxy (tarnishing the once Golden State, which is ranked lowly on most social and livability metrics) that his God-given free will has succumbed to reptilian primitivism. Surely, the Almighty would not be pleased that one of his greatest gifts to mankind is neglected.

Maybe some Almighty wrath is in the offing for someone who dares invoke scripture to blame Republicans for shutting down food assistance. Count them, Newsom -- unlucky 13. That's how many times (as of yesterday) that Republicans have voted to reopen the government. Even the largest union representing Federal workers is pressuring the Dems, for heaven’s sakes.

Instead of misguided leftist will, Newsom should exercise one of the greatest divine gifts: free will. Then, he may be able to apply the lessons of the Bible as intended --free of unGodly leftist propaganda, for starters.

Again, it may be presumptuous to wonder about the nature and capacity of Jesus’s love. Nevertheless, we are created in God’s image. It does seem reasonable to conjecture that Newsom has some tough love coming his way. The Bible has examples of Jesus' love for all humanity, but also episodes of righteous anger. Few are more deserving of the latter than Newsom.