Denver minister says abortion 'protects the life of children'

Kurt Kaufman currently works as a “ministerial associate” at First Baptist Church of Denver.

In a now viral video posted by Protestia (@Protestia on ‘X’), the gay pseudo-pastor stated: “Being in favor of reproductive rights first and foremost protects the life of the mother, and protects the life of the person that is already living, and is the person that is able to bring more life into this world should they choose.”

Incredibly, Kaufman went on to state that killing babies in the womb actually “protects the life of children” because there are “so many children that currently exist in this world that were forced to be born because of legislation, because of men that have decided for women. And so as a result, many children have grown up into an unsupportive, unhealthy, and outright-challenging household that hasn’t been a life that any child should live. And so, being in favor of reproductive choice helps the life of children everywhere, because they don’t have to grow up in a world that dislikes them because they simply exist.”

Gob-smacked. Horrified. Saddened.

I used to laugh at folks who thought something(s) were put into the COVID “vaccines” to alter our thinking and behavior. Now I’m not so sure they weren’t right.

Where to begin? I will try to take things in order.

Abortion doesn’t “protect the life of the mother” in the vast majority of cases. It simply erases the consequences of her actions. It is illogical, to say the least, to kill the existing life in a mother so that she may bring a life into being later, should she then decide not to have another abortion.

Stating that abortion “protects the life of children” is virtually identical to stating that “murder protects the life of those murdered.” It is an insane assertion.

All of us alive were “forced to be born” because we couldn’t ask to be born, couldn’t make ourselves. And virtually all of us on this planet are here “because of men that have ‘decided’ for women.” Thank God. Literally.

Has there ever been anyone that grew up in a household -- or time or place -- that wasn’t “challenging?”

Finally, the vast majority of people adore babies, pamper them, play with them, teach them. The comment referencing “a world that dislikes them because they simply exist” would be a much more fitting description of how many view Jews. Or conservatives.

Somewhere, Orwell fainted.

Image: Pixabay via Picryl // CC0 1.0 universal public domain