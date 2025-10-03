Democrats wouldn’t give a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, but here’s who they will honor

(See also, “DSA sings praises of late fugitive cop-killer JoAnne Chesimard” by Monica Showalter.)

The left is so evil, and we’re bombarded with new stories of Democrat deviancy at all waking hours, I often forget all the horrible things they do. I’ve mused about this a number of times, especially when it comes to the case of Hillary Clinton (as there are few better examples than this witch)—oh yeah, she did get those men killed in Benghazi, and she did take almost $200,000 worth of property from the White House when Bill’s presidency ended, refusing to give it all back. (I’ve also heard from inside sources that a QRF was ready to go when Benghazi went down, and allegedly got a stand-down order from the very top.)

It is in this spirit that I decided it’s a good time to take a quick stroll down memory lane, and remember some of the horrible people they’ve honored and admired, inspired to do so because of a recent development: Not only is the Democratic Socialists of America heaping accolades on recently deceased cop-murdering fugitive who lived out her years in Cuba—as Monica Showalter wrote in her item—but now Democrats in Congress have done the same. As writers at Lifezette discovered, Pennsylvania’s Summer Lee, Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley, and New York’s Yvette Clarke all posted various tributes to Joanne Chesimard (Assata Shakur):

We have nothing to lose but our chains ✊🏾 — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) September 26, 2025

(This is a Chesimard quote, which Lee posted one day after Chesimard’s death.)

From Clarke:

As we face the great fight for freedom of our day, may we find strength and purpose in these enduring words from Assata Shakur.



If there is a single truth in this world, it is that Assata died a free woman.



May she rest in power and paradise for all eternity. pic.twitter.com/w689MaWCQ7 — Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) September 27, 2025

And from Pressley:

It is our duty to fight for our freedom.

It is our duty to win.

We must love each other and support each other.

We have nothing to lose but our chains.



Rest in Peace and Power, Assata Shakur💜 pic.twitter.com/i2BRXwdblP — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) September 27, 2025

What’s even more outrageous is that, as you no doubt have seen, Democrats in Congress refused to allow Republicans to pray for Charlie Kirk when they got news he’d been shot:

Lauren Boebert requested that the House have everyone pray for Charlie Kirk



Democrats respond by screaming in opposition, Jasmine Crockett literally screeches



Democrats won’t even tolerate a prayer for a 31 year old family man, murdered on live streampic.twitter.com/9vTFWfaJ9l — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 10, 2025

Okay, so Kirk, the very docile and moderate conservative, is so evil that he doesn’t deserve any decent behavior from political opponents, but they pay homage to a literal murderer on the run? Sounds about right.

But who else do they admire?

Well first of all, George Floyd. He pointed a gun at a pregnant mother so she would capitulate to his demands as he robbed her. For a group of people who rage about “toxic masculinity” and men abusing women, the irony is too much. He was a drug addict—an addiction which caused his death— a deadbeat dad, and a fraudster.

Charlie Kirk bad, George Floyd good.

Then we have Oscar López Rivera, who was a member of a paramilitary Marxist organization known as FALN, a group responsible for more than 100 bombings across major U.S. cities, which killed six people. Barack Obama commuted his sentence, and under Bill de Blasio, the city honored him in a parade—despite some of the FALN bombing murders taking place in Manhattan.

Charlie Kirk bad, Oscar López Rivera good.

And, how could we ever forget…Ernesto Guevara, also known as Che. Che, who said that “judicial proof is unnecessary” to “send men to the firing squad” as long as it’s in pursuit of revolution; Che, who admitted that he executed men “without knowing if they were fully guilty” of any offense; Che, who justified murdering innocent people—during a speech at the United Nations—saying he would “continue executing as long as it [was] necessary” to defeat his political opponents; Che, who said that “pure hate” is what drove him, and “pure hate” was enough of a reason to kill another person; Che, who announced that he would need to “eliminate all newspapers” because revolution could not be made with “a free press”...exposing Che’s corruption and wickedness. (Since Trump retook the White House, Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have unceasingly peddled the “Trump attacks journalism” and “Trump is a fascist” rhetoric.)

Charlie Kirk bad, Che Guevara good.

