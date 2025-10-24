Democrats rig the map...and still claim they’re ‘saving democracy’

Republicans’ mid-decade congressional redistricting has been cast as an assault on democracy itself. That’s a familiar refrain in American politics. But outrage, it seems, only runs one way. That irony was central to my recent conversation on News Sight with Daniel R. Street, a veteran attorney and conservative author known for his sharp legal and political analysis.

Street has also written four books on media bias and political manipulation. He argues that Democrats condemning GOP-led redistricting are the same politicians who perfected the art of gerrymandering long ago.

“Democrats all over the country just started screaming and caterwauling and claiming that's undemocratic and a threat to democracy and going to undermine the country and all of this,” Street told me. “And the reality is that the Democrats are the masters of, of the political redistricting and it was commonly referred to as gerrymandering.”

He pointed first to Illinois, where Governor JB Pritzker has accused Texas of manipulating districts while presiding over one of the most partisan maps in America.

“Governor Pritzker in Illinois... After the 2020 census, Illinois lost the congressional seat... the legislature redistricted in Illinois and conjured districts where Republicans can’t hardly win,” Street said. “So now there’s only three Republicans out of seventeen elected from the Illinois House. And yet this governor, who’s already done exactly and precisely what he’s accusing the state of Texas of doing, said that it was dangerous and a threat to democracy.”

Street then turned to Massachusetts, where Democrats have dominated federal representation for decades.

“Governor Healey in Massachusetts. Massachusetts has nine congressmen and they haven’t had a congressman, a Republican congressman since 1996,” he said. “And that governor’s like, oh, this is unfair. We’re going to have to redraw our districts. The only way she could get another Democrat elected from Massachusetts would be to conjure a completely new district.”

New York, Street added, offers a case study in political hypocrisy.

“The legislature in New York, with the governor’s approval passed a redistricting statute in 2022 that was struck down because the state’s constitution prohibits partisan gerrymanders,” he explained. “So this plan is telling people this is unfair and this is, you know, a political attack... In reality, this same person had already tried the same thing three years ago and was struck down by... her own state Supreme Court.”

For Street, Democrat outrage often crosses into mockery. “Pritzker said that... Governor Abbott was licking the boots of President Trump, that redistricting was cheating and outrageous and that Texas is, quote, rigging the system against the rights of all Americans for years to come.”

He contrasted that rhetoric with California’s overwhelming Democrat advantage.

“The state of California has 52 House seats and only 9 Republicans,” Street said. “The state of Texas had 38 House seats and 13 Democrats... Governor Abbott’s point was look, we can trim way more Democrats than California can trim Republicans. So it’s, you know, it’s a fight that in many respects, the Democrats can’t win because they’ve already maximized their representation everywhere virtually.”

Maryland, too, faced no moral scrutiny from Democrat leaders despite erasing its only Republican-held seat.

“The state of Maryland... had one Republican House member, and... they gerrymandered their districts to do away with that one Republican district,” Street noted. “Now, you never heard a word from Gavin Newsom, from Pritzker, or from any other Democrat... that the state of Maryland trying to do away with the one and only Republican House seat they had was undemocratic.”

Street also took on the claim that Republicans violated constitutional norms by redrawing maps mid-decade.

“The Democrats are complaining about... mid decade redistricting... the United States Supreme Court ruled back in 2006 in a case involved in the state of Texas that the Constitution does not mandate that the reapportionment be on any particular schedule other than every 10 years,” Street explained.

Ultimately, he said, both sides use redistricting for political advantage, but only one side pretends it’s a moral crusade. Looking ahead, Daniel R. Street sees concrete benefits for Republicans. “The Republican Party will definitely pick up a few seats... Republicans can pick up six seats out of Texas... then you get a seat in Missouri and a seat or two out of Ohio and two or three or four out of Florida, and you add it all together. And yeah, it could absolutely. It’s going to favor the Republicans.”

For all the talk about “saving democracy,” here is the sobering truth: both parties draw lines to win, but only one draws them while claiming virtue. In politics, as in law, fairness is rarely found in who shouts loudest. It’s found in who plays by the same rules they demand of others.

Republicans, therefore, are winning. Fair and square.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the news that shapes everyday life. He also provides affordable, results-driven consulting for business, management, media, politics, and the economy. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image from Grok.