Democrats prefer Nazi 'Totenkopf' symbol to Christian ones

The self-same Democrats who went ballistic over now-Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Jerusalem Cross tattoo are now dead silent about a “progressive” Senate candidate who has a Nazi-style symbol tattooed to his chest.

For example, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (a.k.a. “Pocahontas”) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., soundly criticized Hegseth for his tattoos, which also included one with the Latin phrase "Deus Vult," meaning “God wills it.” How dare he deface his body with such a disturbing phrase!

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, on the other hand, merely had a Nazi "Totenkopf” symbol tattooed to his chest. The Totenkopf, meaning “death’s head,” was adopted by the infamous S.S. as the unit’s insignia, and was found on many of the guards stationed at Nazi concentration camps.

But, hey, at least Platner didn’t have a Jewish Cross adorning his body! That would be bad!

Democrats don’t really care if their candidate has a Nazi tattoo … or wishes for the death of his political opponent and his opponent’s children.

All they care about is power. Over us. Period. Because, you know, they are anti-authoritarian and anti-fascist. Ergo, even if Platner -- who espouses essentially Communistic ideas -- happens to sport a Nazi tattoo, they are not upset, confused or conflicted.

Most of today’s Democrats are liars. They are gaslighters. They are projectionists. Many suffer from extreme ignorance. Some are out-and-out evil. Sadly, it doesn’t always — or even often — preclude them from winning elections, as a significant percentage of the electorate mimics their ignorance and lack of character.

Yet, a juxtaposition such as this clearly shows that, despite their rhetoric, they detest Christians more than they despise fascists.

Much like they prefer illegal aliens to American citizens.

Image: RootOfAllLight, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain