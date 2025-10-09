Democrats lying about the CR

Bernie Sanders and his underling, AOC, are nothing if not consistent.

Three lies are being peddled by Bernie and the Democrats, and the Republicans are not being nearly aggressive enough in calling out their lies. Of course, the media are doing their part to spread Democrat talking points.

Lie number one: 15 million Americans are being kicked off health care by the continuing resolution. No. The C.R. passed by the House and 52 votes in the Senate is a “clean C.R.” of Joe Biden’s last budget. This C.R. is intended to cover funding through the balance of the year, where bipartisan committees are working on passing funding bills under “normal order.” There are twelve funding bills that would cover the entirety of government for the next year. It has been many years since actual funding bills have been produced and passed.

The rescission package (Big Beautiful Bill) that passed on July 4 defunded PBS and NPR, cut funding for USAID, and made adjustments to who is not eligible for federally funded Medicaid. The BBB removed funding for illegal aliens and healthy Americans who are not making an effort to work or volunteer. Democrats are trying to claw back that funding.

Lie number two: Obamacare subsidies are being cut (by Republicans). Millions of Americans are going to see an increase in their health care premiums. (Thousands will die.) Yes and no. The Obamacare cost curve had been spiking since its inception (as everyone on the right had forecasted that it would). The Biden administration and Democrats used COVID as a pretext to offer subsidies to Obamacare recipients to lower their premium expenses. These subsidies were passed in 2021 and were set to expire at the end of this year. These subsidies were temporary.

Democrats know that Obamacare is necessarily seeing an increase in premium expenses. Their intent with extending these subsidies is to eventually convert everyone to Medicaid for All. Republicans are not taking away anyone’s health care.

Lie number three (this is a common refrain for Bernie, in particular): Republicans are kicking people off health care (see lie number two above) in order to give tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires. Ah, no.

The 2025 tax cuts were an extension of the Trump tax cut bill that was passed in 2017. According to The Hill, “IRS data proves Trump tax cuts benefited middle, working-class Americans most.”

So while Bernie, AOC, and the Democrats bleat about tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires, the tax cuts are most directly benefiting working-class people.

Update on lie number two: Republicans have offered to extend the Obamacare subsidies through the end of next year. The Democrats have balked. Although they desperately want these subsidies extended, they’d seemingly rather use them to blame Republicans for the rising cost of health care as we approach the midterms next year.

As has been said on these pages many times, how do you know when a Democrat is lying? His lips are moving.

