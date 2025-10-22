Democrats have a cow over Trump's construction of a new White House ballroom

In the annals of stupid things that excite Democrats, it doesn't get better than the torrent of outrage over President Trump's construction of a new ballroom where the east wing of the White House -- a nondescript office building built in the 1940s -- has been situated.

Get a load:

The White House belongs to the people. This is a desecration wholly supported by the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/XgIODVBEgM — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 21, 2025

Literally. And figuratively.



Donald Trump destroyed the White House. pic.twitter.com/x3FeTnzt4W — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 22, 2025

I worked in the White House. There was no greater privilege in my life than to serve in an institution where truly hallowed leaders had served their country. Each of those leaders knew that their time in the White House was limited, that they are essentially renters, not owners… — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 22, 2025

I genuinely think the images of them destroying the East Wing of the White House could be a game changer in the elections. https://t.co/iyZ74N2zZE — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 22, 2025

And this, from the New York Times:

Ever since President Trump announced plans to build a ballroom in the White House, prominent architecture groups have raised concerns. Just last week, the Society of Architectural Historians urged that “such a significant change to a historic building of this import should follow a rigorous and deliberate design and review process.” A few days later, demolition crews tore off the facade of the East Wing. The speed with which the president is moving ahead with building the ballroom, which is expected to cost more than $200 million and to be privately funded, caught the architecture profession by surprise. And it raised questions about whether the administration was following the traditional approval process for building on the White House grounds.

As well as this:

Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see this picture.



He’s literally destroying the White House. pic.twitter.com/W63bLLwt82 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 22, 2025

It's called 'construction,' doofus. Like you're doing:

Meanwhile in CA Gavin is spending 3B of tax payer money to knockdown a portion of the CA Capitol as part of a renovation. Where is the outrage that the CA Democrats are destroying a historic building? Bad optics consider people in LA can’t rebuild their homes after the fires. pic.twitter.com/eTOAKev4Nc — Mike Netter (@nettermike) October 22, 2025

It's the most useless outrage in the world.

Trump commissioned the building of a new ballroom for official events because the White House didn't have sufficient space for official events. Yes, they had the East Room, which fits 200 serving as a ballroom but it's really more of a banquet space.

When they did hold official events -- those same official events all the Neera Tandens and other swamp things pulled strings to secure invitations for and fell all over themselves to attend, the White House had been renting what looked like cattle tents:

I like presidents who don’t host foreign dignitaries in tents on the White House lawn. pic.twitter.com/4yL1LJv93N — Richard LeGrande (@knowmyname100) October 21, 2025

Which is kind of pathetic, really, given that this is the president of the United States. A formal presidential event needs a formal ballroom.

The tears and flapdoodle are over part of a 1940s wing of the White House that had been tacked on in order to expand the bureaucracy. Trump is cutting the bureaucracy, so the logic of this is apparent.

Just so we’re clear, the past 48 hours of Democrat meltdowns that Donald Trump is “destroying The White House” have been over construction done on the area in the yellow box: pic.twitter.com/YSE2WbdE5g — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 22, 2025

What's more, a bigger ballroom with solid walls and nice chandeliers above instead of the current cattle-tenting with plastic windows will enable the president to invite more people to official events -- that's more of the little guys, the regular Americans, because the dignitaries always get invited. It's very much in the spirit of Andrew Jackson, whom our president greatly admires.

When Jackson was president, his opponents yelled about all the little guys who were getting invited into the White House, desecrating it by their very presence. I hear the echoes of those critics in the howlings of these Democrats, going all pecksniff about history being demolished, while their record is this:

From the U.S. to the U.K., protesters are toppling statues of Confederate soldiers and colonialists, including:



• Christopher Columbus statues

• A Confederate monument

• A statue of a 17th-century slave trader pic.twitter.com/vs4u0QFUgJ — NPR (@NPR) June 11, 2020

And this:

I believe you prefer this: pic.twitter.com/uHa0i8s8kH — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) October 22, 2025

Democrats tore down statues of our founding fathers and put up ugly political eye sores



Democrats destroy everything good and beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ezS7iQcPII — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 4, 2025

This isn't about beauty or appreciation for history.

In fact, not too long ago they were braying about how the White House was built by 'slaves,' and were calling for the whole thing to be torn down for that alone. They can cheer about Trump taking out one side for them, doing them a favor.

Meanwhile, there's nothing unusual about the remodel, either -- countless presidents have done them:

Harry S. Truman gutted the White House in 1948.

Teddy Roosevelt built the West Wing.

FDR built a swimming pool when he added the East Wing.

Obama added a basketball court.

Nixon built a bowling alley.

Last year it is reported the government rented several large tents for… pic.twitter.com/1G4fUR2LvW — Hillbilly (@JamesHu27192912) October 22, 2025

Don't forget President Obama's basketball court.

Trump is a dyed-in-the-wool builder, so it's natural for him to do some rearranging of the quarters. And he's doing it with private funding.

He explains it very well here:

Trump on Charlie Kirk: "Oh, when I heard it? I was in the midst of building a great -- for 150 years they've wanted a ballroom at the White House, right? They have to use tents for President Xi when he comes over. If it rains, it's a wipeout. And so I was with the architects ...… pic.twitter.com/wBV5yz2nUC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2025

Democrats are howling now because they don't like Trump, and oppose him no matter what he does.

It's stupid stuff because the next president, whether he is a Democrat or a Republican, is going to thank him, as will the next and the next and the next.

As we can, too: Thank you, President Trump.

Image: X video screen shot