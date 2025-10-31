Democrats are letting their crazies off-leash because they're afraid of them

It can be quite amusing and disturbing at the same time when someone who has lost the plot openly states that "... we are not the crazy ones. They want us to think we are crazy. We are sane."

But there she was the other night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself, making that claim.

Because it's the same as someone claiming he is patriotic – if you have to speak up and say it, no one believes you are.

The good news is the violent left is coming apart at the seams; the bad news is that they are still coming after us, the pro-freedom right.

The violent commie-fascist far left are supplanting the sane people in the party, because the latter are afraid of their crazies like everyone else.

Violent leftists are still full of rage against freedom, the country, and President Trump in particular.

It's to the point that left-leaning publications are openly warning them that they are going overboard and driving away normal, sane voters.

But that's the problem for them in general, and because of this, they're openly splitting themselves apart in a leftist cold civil war, but the far-left end of the party is increasingly embracing threats and violence.

And these always have a chilling effect on some.

So, read what their saner voices are saying, and then listen to their new threats. Because while they might be destroying themselves, leftists seem to always like to burn things down in the process when they don't get their way.

For some reason, the violent commie-fascist far left isn't listening to their saner voices.

First from Politico: Democrats Keep Falling for Political Fantasies. When Will They Learn?

Democrats keep falling for charismatic newcomers and viral candidates — and it keeps costing them elections. Will Democrats ever learn to stop swooning? I refer, as you may have guessed, to the case of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and the rinse-wash-repeat pattern that has become all too familiar for the party in the digital age. It goes something like this: Political outsider or mostly new name mounts statewide campaign with online video that leans heavily on compelling biography or powerful oratory, out-of-state liberal hobbyists quickly fall in love and fork over money, and journalists rush to profile the latest heartthrob before inevitable disappointment when the candidate loses or, well, becomes John Fetterman.

Then this was from only a few days ago: Left-wing ideas have wrecked Democrats’ brand, new report warns.

Democrats have badly weakened their party with left-leaning ideas and rhetoric, growing only with self-described “white liberals” while losing ground with other voters, according to a new center-left group’s report shared first with Semafor. The group, called Welcome, consulted hundreds of thousands of voters over six months for its broad findings, including that 70% of voters think the Democratic Party is “out of touch.” Most voters, the group found, believe the party over-prioritizes issues like “protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans,” and “fighting climate change” while not caring about “securing the border” or “lowering the rate of crime.”

The saner side of the commie-fascist party (we say that because it should be obvious that both collectivist ideologies that favor big authoritarian governments are leftist) is clearly trying to warn the crazies that they are leading the left down a dead end, but instead of listening, they are threatening.

This is likely because they are plum out of good ideas, and that violence is the only thing they have left to force their socialist national agenda on the people, whether they want it or not.

Thus, we're seeing violent leftists practically cheering on political violence, as in podcaster Jennifer Welch laughing in reaction to footage of a "No Kings" protester celebrating conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, telling Democrats they need to cater to such voters going forward, after which she openly threatened the Democratic establishment:

"So listen up, Democratic establishment," Welch said on her podcast. "You can either jump on board with this s---, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period." ... "Kudos to Bernie, to AOC, to Zohran, and that woman out in somewhere middle America saying, ‘F--- Charlie Kirk. He was a racist. He was a piece of s---,’" she said. "There are so many more of us than there are of them. And these Democrats that continue to play patty cake with corporations and lobbyists, nobody wants that. Nobody wants you."

So, the ever-violent commie–fascist far left is not only threatening everyone on the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum, but their comrades as well if they don't get on board the Zohran Mamdani the Commie crazy train (fare free and fast of course )

Victor Davis Hanson knows exactly where this is headed: The Fresh, New ‘Jacobin’ Faces of the Democrat party.

Sasha Stone noted similar sentiments in her commentary on the situation.

But even a weak endorsement from Hakeem Jeffries for Zohran Mamdani is enough. They know their goose is cooked. Even if they’re not happy about it, they have no choice but to go along with it.

So, where does all of this leave the rest of us on the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum, while the left appears to be going into self-destruct mode?

There is always the temptation to sit back with a big bowl of popcorn and watch the fireworks.

The problem is that one side is going to win, and if it's people who have already lost the plot, there is no telling where they will go. With one distinct possibility.

Red/Green Alliance.

If Mamdani the Commie wins in New York, the national socialist media will suddenly discover that Islamophobia is the biggest scourge of our time faster than you can say 9/11.

And while a Red/Green Alliance wasn't really touched upon too much during the campaign season, it'll also suddenly become the talk of the town, as well as a repudiation of President Trump.

We know from history that another national party of socialists had an affinity for Islamicists, so this is nothing new.

We already know from basic economics and logic that every one of his fascist policy proposals, such as freezing rent, will be a disaster, along with the rest of his collectivist agenda. But these won't be blamed on him. Just chalk it up to the 'I word' as their new universal excuse.

The violent commie-fascist far left will work over time to blame shift any problems while trying to replicate Mamdani the Commie's "success."

Trying to falsely characterize this as a contest between collectivist left communism and collectivist left fascism. But it's really a showdown between communism and economic freedom. Buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from Zohran Mamdani for New York video, via YouTube