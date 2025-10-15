Democrats are defining unwanted pregnancies as ‘attempted murder’

Just this morning, I wrote that the reason Democrats can’t moderate their unpopular political positions on things such as transgenderism and immigration is that they’ve backed themselves into logical corners that do not allow any moderation or compromise. This is why they can’t move on the budget. To them, $3.9 million in “LGBTQ+ democracy grants” for the Balkans is as important as welfare checks at home.

And today, as if by magic, one of my leftist Facebook friends re-posted one of the most insane and extreme pro-abortion things I’ve ever seen. (Many have wondered why I continue to have leftist friends on Facebook. The reason is that I’m a writer and they provide me with endless inspiration.)

“I think it’s, culturally, time for us to re-frame how we think about the uterus. It’s not a nurturing organ, it doesn’t need to be; a fetus is frighteningly good at getting the resources it needs to nurture itself; if they are implanted anywhere other than the womb, (most often the fallopian tube, but also sometimes the bladder, the intestine, the pelvic muscles and connective tissue, and the liver) placental cells will rip through a body, slaughtering everything in their path as they seek out arteries to slake their hunger for nutrients. Fetal cells will happily grow in any of these places, digesting and puncturing tissue, paralyzing and enlarging arteries, raising blood pressure to feed itself more, faster; but it will be unable to be ejected. It’s no coincidence that genes involved in embryonic development have been implicated in how cancer spreads. Rather than a soft cozy nest, a womb is a fortress designed to protect the person from the developing cells inside them. Because of our huge and (metabolically speaking) expensive brains, human fetal development requires unrestricted access to a parent’s blood supply, which makes pregnancy (and miscarriage too btw) incredibly dangerous for the carrier. The uterus has evolved to control and restrict whether placental cells can get that access, and to eject it before it develops enough to kill the host. The function of the womb is to protect the parent’s life. The very structure of the womb very firmly prioritizes the life of the parent over the life of the fetus. Even with modern medical care, at least 800 people die EVERY DAY from pregnancy- and childbirth-related causes. Among developed countries, the United States has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the world, and Texas has one of the highest rates within that. The rate is even higher when viewed among BIPOC only. Pregnancy may be necessary for the continuation of the species, but it is not a joke. It is a life-threatening event, a parasitic attack on a human body; just one we have romanticized and been desensitized to. The “miracle” of birth is that we have a protective organ designed to, if all goes well, let us survive it. It doesn’t always go well. It is life or death. Someone who chooses to get pregnant, stay pregnant, and carry a fetus to delivery is legitimately choosing to risk their life to do it. Nobody else has the right to make anyone do that, and nobody should be punished or vilified for not wanting to do it. Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy, ANY pregnancy, is attempted murder. Abortion is a human right.” - Anonymous

A little research reveals that this bit of “science” has been around since 2021, slowly percolating through social media. It seems to have originated on “Your Voice,” a project of Women’s Voices Media, a feminist website. That site, like all far-left sites, is both amusing and scary. Thus, we learn there that feminists, inspired by E. Jean Carroll, are going to start wearing red paper clips to protest something or other, along with a cri de cœur about the daily cultural offense that “everything is built on the male default.”

But the pregnancy post isn’t merely silly. It is, once again, an attack on the foundational survival of the human race and, of course, on a nation’s survival.

If you break down the dense blather of scientific words (words that leftists love to use in essays “to give artistic verisimilitude to an otherwise bald and unconvincing narrative”), what this popular post says is that a woman’s uterus is intended to be a hostile environment to the fetus to protect the woman’s life. That’s because the fetus is a parasite that the wise uterus works to expel before the parasite kills the host.

Around the world, says the post, 800 women die a day in childbirth (that’s 0.00001% of the world’s eight-billion-plus population), with the U.S. having one of the highest mortality rates in the world.

That’s ludicrous, of course. The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. was most recently estimated to be about 32.6 deaths per 100,000 live births. That’s scarcely a Holocaust. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the maternal mortality rate is around 1,000 deaths per 100,000 live births (which, interestingly, matches the rate across most of pre-industrial Europe from the 1500s through the early 1800s). That’s infinitely more tragic than having a baby in America, but, again, not a Holocaust.

Based upon the ludicrous premise, the essay sweeps to its conclusion that, because fetuses are killers and the uterus exists to destroy them, every pregnancy is an imminent death sentence. Intelligent women—and their uteruses—desperately seek to avoid that outcome. Therefore, depriving women of the chance to terminate the parasite is “attempted murder.” QED.

One of the beauties of this argument for the pro-abortion side of the aisle is that it’s a perfect defense to the claim that abortion is murder, because it’s the deliberate taking of a human life. It’s not murder if it’s a parasite.

Obviously, deconstructing that nonsense is easy, but it’s only easy because you and I live in a rational world governed by facts (not scientific buzzwords) and controlled by basic moral principles having their roots in the Bible and Western culture. Leftists are creating a new reality, one untethered from facts and hostile to both the Bible and the West.

When you’ve reached that point, as I argued earlier, you cannot moderate your position. If the fetus is the enemy, then abortion must be the only good. Expecting women to take a more moderate position is “attempted murder.”

The Democrat party, despite its increasingly perilous intellectual foundation, is still a vote-getter. Kamala Harris won 48.3% of the popular vote, while Republicans hold both the Senate and the House by only six seats in each chamber. Whether those Democrat votes are real or the products of fraud is irrelevant. They exist, and they shape American politics.

The only way for us to win, to quote President Trump, is to “fight, fight, fight.” Because we’re a democratic republic, that fight takes place through persuasion and at the ballot box.

Remember, though, when you argue with leftists, be “wise as a serpent and gentle as a dove.” Yelling at people will not change their minds.

And vote. Republicans have a horrible record of voting in the midterms. Let’s change that this year.

