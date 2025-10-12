Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters lashes out at reporter for asking question

Eighty-seven year old Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) doesn't like reporters who won't fawn over her. She recently lashed out at LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg outside of the Capitol.

Waters was upset that Steinberg pressed her on whether the Democrat party’s demands in the government shutdown placed non-citizens ahead of American citizens. She wanted to know why Democrats would risk a government shutdown to secure health care for illegal immigrants.

The reporter queried Rep. Waters, asking, “So, you’re good with the government shutdown, even if it means giving health care to people who aren’t Americans?”

Waters replied:

“Well, you keep, that’s what you’re pushing on. What you’re trying to do is you’re standing here and you’re trying to make me say that somehow we’re going to put non-citizens over Americans. Quit it. Stop it. This is the kind of journalism we don’t need.”

"I was also just taken aback by her inability to have a conversation. I was asking a very simple question, she told me that I was being divisive and trying to create controversy..." - @alisonintheknow talks to @stinchfield1776 about her viral interview with Maxine Waters. pic.twitter.com/tYpEqlcXoV — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 1, 2025

Au contraire Mad Max, this is precisely the kind of journalism we do need (and it is sadly incredibly rare these days).

Actual journalism is not agenda affirmation. The latter isn’t journalism at all, it is misinformation, propaganda, indoctrination.

In other words, FAKE NEWS.

It is covering for “your guys” when they’re in power, and incessantly and mindlessly trashing the other guys when they are in office. It is pathetic. And dangerous to a purportedly free republic. It is, in fact, part of the reason for the rapid decline of Western Civilization in recent years. That is not hyperbole.

A free society truly does need a free and unbiased press, because a free society can only long exist with an educated and informed people. The press has two jobs: 1) to inform citizens (not indoctrinate them), and 2) when necessary, to hold the feet of the powerful to the fire.

The existing mainstream media, in the U.S. and in far too many nations abroad, is utterly and preposterously agenda-driven and therefore utterly without credibility. It/they distort, ignore, gaslight, highlight, project, or flat out lie to further the power (and corruption) of leftist politicians and to damage the prospects of conservative ones. Nothing else matters to them, least of all veracity and fairness. And so they are able to lavishly praise the exact same actions and thoughts that originate with “their guy” that they mercilessly attack when originated by the other guy (generally a Republican, or anyone to the right of Mao Zedong). And still sleep soundly at night.

The Left’s “long march through the institutions,” incepted in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, has been remarkably successful.

But it is finally getting effective pushback. And it disdains that, it cannot tolerate that, it will not countenance that. So it lashes out. Demonizes. Projects. And worse.

Moreover, it ludicrously labels conservatives “intolerant,” “hateful,” “anti-democratic,” “fascistic,” and “authoritarian.” All the things that it so self-evidently is.

The Left wants to pack the court, ban the filibuster, get rid of the Electoral College, make the federal city of D.C. a state, weaponize lawfare, rig elections, smear opponents (and possibly assassinate them.)

Additionally, it does not much care for the Bill of Rights, particularly the First and Second Amendments to the Constitution, which were explicitly designed by the Founders to protect us from government overreach.

I often wonder how we could possibly have gone from Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Franklin, and Madison to the likes of Waters, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and Omar.

Darwin has some explaining to do.

Image: Screen shot from Real America's Voice video on X