Decision-making, sense of urgency, are racist

The new executive director of the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association (MIBA), Grace Hagen -- who is also a DEI trainer -- was recently interviewed by Publisher’s Weakly Weekly.

The fine folks at PW posed this question to her first:

How does your work as an anti-racism trainer with social justice organizations inform your current position at MIBA?

Hagen replied:

Decision making sometimes has a sense of urgency that is a part of white supremacy culture. That urgency has us making decisions that aren’t always inclusive or else we don’t think about the impact on everyone else, on different kinds of groups.

Yes, decision-making is white supremacy, especially those decisions made with a sense of urgency.

Better to make no decisions at all, or at least to put them off as long as possible, lest you risk offending minorities or the otherwise marginalized!

Deciding what to do with your life? Whether to change jobs? If you should ask your beloved to marry you? Whether to tell your doctor about your chest pain? And, should you eat at Burger King or Olive Garden tonight? Cut it out or put those decisions off, racist!

And we know that any decisions minorities make, spur-of-the-moment or not, are 100% non-bigoted, non-racist, non-whateverphobic, and always correct.

Speaking of questionable decisions, authorities in North Carolina have arrested — and released — an unnamed 15-year-old Charlotte male 111 times.

Since August of 2023.

Let me repeat that: this person has been arrested 111 times in the past 26 months, for crimes including vehicle thefts, larcenies from cars, robberies, and possession of stolen property.

This equates to roughly 7.4 arrests every year since he was born, and over 4.27 arrests per month since August of 2023.

Astounding. Many of us struggle to be arrested even once in our lifetimes.

This remarkably prolific young criminal has been linked to about 50 separate cases involving at least 55 stolen vehicles and 45 break-ins.

I’m sure that all of these thefts, larcenies, and break-ins have been mostly peaceful, though!

In any case, no matter the chaos and pain he may be causing, he cannot be held for long, as that would be as racist as expecting folks to observe the law.

Image: Pixabay, via Picryl // CC0 1.0 universal public domain