New York Death Panels: Children are Dying

When Americans were warned that government-run health care would eventually ration treatment, the political Left laughed off the phrase “death panels.” But in states like New York, it’s not a conspiracy theory -- it’s official policy.

Earlier this month, the state’s Drug Utilization Review Board voted to “pause” Medicaid coverage for Elevidys, a one-time gene therapy for children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy -- a fatal, progressive condition that slowly robs boys of muscle, mobility, and eventually life.

The reason? Not medical safety. Not scientific uncertainty. Money.

During the board’s October 2025 meeting, analysts noted that fewer than thirty New York Medicaid patients had received Elevidys, yet the treatment accounted for “nearly half” of total spending on Duchenne therapies. Their conclusion wasn’t to manage coverage more efficiently -- it was to stop it outright.

Never mind that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved Elevidys for patients aged four and older, both ambulatory and non-ambulatory. Never mind that families and clinicians submitted evidence showing boys gaining strength, walking again, even climbing stairs for the first time in years. The bureaucrats fixated on the per-treatment cost and voted unanimously to suspend coverage until “further safety labeling” is reviewed.

Meanwhile, the same state that claims it can’t afford lifesaving therapy for dying children continues to spend freely on programs with zero medical justification.

According to reports, billions in taxpayer dollars are being spent to provide Medicaid coverage for illegal immigrants -- a policy defended by Democratic lawmakers as “humane,” but which drains resources from citizens in desperate medical need. Dr. Mehmet Oz rightly called it “gaslighting America,” and the numbers back him up.

Further uncovered through internal federal documents is the fact that taxpayers are now footing the bill for transgender surgeries and hormone treatments for convicted inmates. You read that right: convicted criminals in U.S. prisons are receiving taxpayer-funded transition procedures -- while New York’s children with a fatal neuromuscular disease are told their treatment is “paused.”

Year after year, Medicaid also loses billions to fraud, billing abuse, and bureaucratic waste. In 2023 alone, the HHS Inspector General estimated improper Medicaid payments nationwide at over $50 billion. But Albany isn’t pausing that spending. It’s pausing the one treatment that could let children stand on their own two feet.

If that’s not moral inversion, what is?

To families watching their sons lose muscle strength every month, “pause” is bureaucratic doublespeak for delay until it’s too late. Duchenne doesn’t wait for paperwork. It progresses relentlessly -- and every day without treatment means irreversible damage. Forcing parents to file individual Medicaid appeals, as New York now demands, ensures that some children will simply age out or deteriorate beyond eligibility.

The scientific justification for the pause doesn’t hold water either. The FDA’s own analysis found that Elevidys increases micro-dystrophin expression and produces measurable functional improvements. Cases of liver toxicity -- repeatedly cited by New York officials -- occurred primarily in non-ambulatory patients, and the company has since implemented an enhanced immunosuppression protocol. No fatal liver events have been reported among ambulatory children.

But rather than heed the science, Albany’s bureaucrats reached for their calculators. The board’s so-called “high-cost drug” policy empowers the Health Department to label certain therapies as fiscally excessive, even when clinically effective. That might make budget spreadsheets look tidy -- but it’s the moral equivalent of rationing insulin because it’s too expensive to save every diabetic.

The message to families is devastatingly clear: if your child’s cure doesn’t align with the political priorities of the moment, don’t expect help.

New York’s leadership brags about equity, inclusion, and compassion -- yet its health department just told families of terminally ill boys that their children’s lives cost too much. The state could fix this tomorrow. It could restore Medicaid coverage for Elevidys, negotiate outcome-based payment agreements, or tie reimbursement to measurable improvement. Instead, it chose delay -- and delay, in this disease, is a death sentence.

When government bureaucrats begin deciding who is “worth” treatment, health care ceases to be about healing. It becomes about hierarchy -- and the smallest, sickest patients lose first.

New York’s decision is not just a budget maneuver; it’s a moral failure. The longer this “pause” drags on, the clearer it becomes: the real death panels aren’t a myth. They meet monthly, and their victims are children whose only crime is being too expensive to save.

Julio Rivera is a business and political strategist, cybersecurity researcher, founder of ItFunk.Org, and a political commentator and columnist. His writing, which is focused on cybersecurity and politics, is regularly published by many of the largest news organizations in the world.

Image: AT via Magic Studio