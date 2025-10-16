Corporate Ag is losing — and the right is waking up

With the clock running out on a new Farm Bill, large lobbying interests are once again gathering at the government trough, hoping to use any prospective legislation to overturn California’s seven-year-old farm animal welfare law, Proposition 12. But this time, something unusual is happening: small farmers and conservatives are pushing back.

Last week, more than 200 independent producers from 30 states descended on Washington, D.C., with one message for Congress: don’t sell us out to foreign corporations and factory farm lobbyists. These weren’t the usual beltway suits — they were real family farmers from companies like Niman Ranch, Heritage Foods, Butcher Box, and White Oak Pastures, who’ve spent years and millions of dollars upgrading their operations to comply with Prop 12 and similar state laws like Massachusetts’s Question 3.

These laws, both upheld in court (including by the U.S. Supreme Court), require pork sold in their states to come from farms that meet basic animal welfare standards — like allowing sows enough room to stand, lie down, and turn around. The standards have been on the books for up to nine years, and farmers have spent real dollars, invested in real infrastructure, and created real jobs in order to comply. Even JBS, the second-largest pork producer in America, is now largely compliant.

Enter Congress, with the “Save Our Bacon Act” (SOB), a rebranded version of last session’s failed EATS Act. Sponsored by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), the bill would nullify Prop 12, Question 3, and hundreds of other state laws across the country, according to a Harvard Law analysis. It’s a Washington power grab disguised as a defense of consumers — one that would erase years of progress, wipe out legitimate farm investments, and hand even more control to multinational conglomerates like Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods, which already controls nearly a quarter of U.S. pork production.

Fourteen House Republicans have already sounded the alarm. In a letter led by Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Nancy Mace, they warned that bills like the SOB Act would “erode states’ rights, undermine family farmers, and expand foreign influence over U.S. food production.” Conservative leaders like General Michael Flynn have gone further, calling the measure a “national security threat.” They’re right. Food security is national security, and ceding it to foreign-owned monopolies is a losing proposition.

Even former champions of the legislation are losing faith. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), who led the EATS Act last Congress, admitted last year on RFD-TV that “we’re getting the heck beat out of us” on this issue and refused to carry the bill again. His retreat speaks volumes: corporate agriculture’s campaign to crush Prop 12 is faltering.

Despite years of litigation, federal lawsuits, and doomsday predictions from industrial pork producers, Prop 12 has survived nine legal challenges and continues to gain bipartisan defenders. The Department of Justice’s recent decision to sue California on behalf of those same corporations only underscores how entrenched the old guard still is — but the tide is clearly turning.

As Butcherbox founder and CEO Mike Salguero said, “Consumer interest in animal welfare continues to accelerate with no signs of slowing down, and undermining Prop. 12 punishes the producers who stepped up and the consumers who voted in favor of farming practices they believe in.”

That’s the point. Proposition 12 didn’t come from government bureaucrats. It came from voters. Californians and Bay Staters decided they wanted higher animal welfare and food safety standards. Those choices reflect basic principles conservatives have long defended: states’ rights, consumer freedom, and local control. Washington has no business overturning the will of millions of voters to satisfy pork lobbyists in Iowa or Beijing.

The irony is that Prop 12 embodies the kind of values the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claim to celebrate: healthier food systems, ethical farming, and reduced dependence on antibiotics. When animals are treated better, they’re less stressed, less prone to disease, and less likely to carry pathogens. In other words, Prop 12 doesn’t just protect animals. It also protects people.

Republicans have already shown they can lead on animal welfare and food reform. President Trump signed the first federal ban on animal cruelty. Kennedy and MAHA recently helped end federal animal testing at the National Institutes of Health. Both sides of the aisle are beginning to realize that opposing industrial agriculture’s worst excesses is consistent with protecting freedom, fairness, and health.

Corporate agriculture’s strategy of “reframe, reargue, rebrand,” meanwhile, is swiftly running out of road. Each new lawsuit and legislative gimmick — from the EATS Act to the SOB Act — only strengthens the growing alliance of independent farmers, conservatives, and consumers who believe that fair competition, not federal interference, should shape America’s food future.

Farmers have already made the investments. Consumers have already spoken. Voters have already chosen. Corporate Ag may keep throwing everything against the wall, but this time, it’s not sticking.

Because across the country, the right is beginning to wake up and smell the bacon: defending Proposition 12 isn’t just about pigs. It’s about protecting free markets, states’ rights, and the health of our people — and not letting Washington, DC, decide what’s on our plates.

Marty Irby is president of Competitive Markets Action and secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets. John Cleveland is a senior fellow at Wilberforce Institute.

Image from Grok.