Coming home: The hostages, America, and the hope for unity

The world rejoices today as the Israeli hostages—held in Gaza since the barbaric Hamas assault of October 2023—finally return home. These twenty living hostages endured unspeakable suffering at the hands of terrorists who for decades, have waged war against decency itself. Their safe return is not merely an Israeli victory; it is a triumph for humanity, for civilization, and for every person who still believes good can overcome evil.

President Trump’s unrelenting commitment to securing their freedom shows what moral clarity and determined leadership can achieve. In a world accustomed to empty promises and endless negotiations, this moment reminds us that strength guided by righteousness still matters. When America leads with conviction, peace becomes possible.

Yet as Israel welcomes both the living and dead home from captivity, America must look inward. Our nation stands divided—not by geography, but by ideology. Too many Democrats, blinded by partisanship, resist the America First vision that seeks prosperity for every citizen. They confuse patriotism with nationalism and strength with aggression. Their policies of division, permissive crime, illegal immigration, reckless spending, and bloated government erode the very foundations of our republic.

Democrats, come home to the America that for nearly 250 years has been a beacon of liberty and justice for all. Come home to the ideals that made this nation great: faith in God, devotion to family, and confidence that freedom can light the darkest world. Come home to a politics that builds rather than destroys, that unites rather than divides, which seeks peace, security, and opportunity for every citizen.

What Americans truly want is simple: safety in our streets, prosperity in our homes, the freedom to worship as we choose, and confidence that our government serves us—not itself. If President Trump can bring Israeli hostages home from captivity in Gaza’s tunnels, then perhaps he can also bring home the hearts of Democrats trapped in the echo chamber of radical ideology. He can restore to them—and to us all—a renewed vision of America the Great.

For nearly 250 years, this nation has stood as a shining city on a hill—a beacon of liberty and moral strength, as President Reagan reminded us in his 1989 farewell address. Yet today that light flickers. The opposition is led by voices who preach control instead of liberty, socialism instead of opportunity, and bitterness instead of hope. Their message offers nothing good for our children or for the country we love.

Now is the moment for renewal. Let us reject the politics of resentment and return to the principles that made America strong—faith, freedom, and family. Let us reopen our government in good faith, secure our borders, uphold our laws, and restore prosperity to the working men and women who keep this nation alive. Let us once again prove that we are a blessed people whose destiny is not decline, but greatness.

If we do this—if we rediscover our unity and purpose—the world will take notice. Just as Israel’s deliverance brings light to a dark region, America’s renewal can inspire a weary planet standing at the edge of chaos. Hope is contagious when it is lived out by a people who believe that righteousness still exalts a nation.

The hostages have come home. Now, America must too. Let us return to the values that made us exceptional—a modern light on the hill, guiding not only our people but a watching world back from the brink of disaster.

Robert L. Maginnis is a retired US Army infantry officer and the author of thirteen books. The latest will be released next month, AI for Mankind’s Future.

Image from Grok.