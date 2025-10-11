Colombia's Petro tells Maria Corina Machado why he should have gotten the Nobel peace prize instead of her
After the Nobel peace prize was awarded to Venezuela's leading democracy proponent, Maria Corina Machado, there were a lot of gracious statements of congratulations to her from world leaders. The most gracious of them came from President Trump.
🚨BREAKING —> President Trump personally called Venezuela’s opposition leader today to congratulate her on winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which she dedicated to him.— Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 10, 2025
Dictator Nicolas Maduro & the narcoterrorist Cartel de los Soles have their days numbered. pic.twitter.com/rhs8xJmfZ3
Maria Corina returned the sentiment, too.
En “tiempos de las mujeres” la Presidenta opta por un “sin comentario” al Nobel de la Paz de Maria Corina Machado.— carolina rocha m (@carolina_rocha_) October 10, 2025
No solo es falta de generosidad o “sororidad” es abandonar la congruencia.
Somos demócratas o democráticos de ocasión cabe preguntar.
Para una científica,… pic.twitter.com/SpAwNuAcMr
There also were duds and dogs, mainly from the usual suspects -- Cuba, Bolivia and their coevals, spewing their dreary usual. Maduro himself sent his trolls to discredit and insult her, but as far as I can tell, hasn't said anything. The pope is silent, but sometimes he's a little late, or he may have other reasons, so I will reserve judgment for now.
Meanwhile, Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, went Eddie Haskell, saying the award should have gone to Trump instead of her, and then unleashed his own army of internet trolls to insult her. Maduro, of course, is his little puppet and her democracy struggle threatens his interests. His response was creepily passive-aggressive.
A special mention for its mean-spiritedness goes to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, a Stanford-educated leftist, who is always touting women's achievements and historic firsts.
Sheinbaum se niega a felicitar a María Corina Machado, Premio Nobel de la Paz 2025.— Isaac Katz 🇲🇽🇮🇱 (@econoclasta) October 10, 2025
La izquierda mexicana no oculta su apoyo al dictador Maduro ni su molestia por el reconocimiento a una auténtica demócrata y luchadora por la libertad como es Machado. pic.twitter.com/6La1F8f1Fx
No estimada Carolina, no es "pobre la respuesta" de @Claudiashein - Es exactamente lo que se puede esperar de una zurda mezquina que piensa que robarle al prójimo es "justicia social", de quien que jamás ha producido algo, de quien jamás atendió un cliente, de quien siempre vivió… https://t.co/BzWwkImG6t— Don Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) October 10, 2025
All Sheinbaum could say in response to courageous, persistent, and incorruptible Maria Corina Machado and her 20-year battle for democracy in Venezuela was "no comment."
How underwhelming. She signaled her heart was with Venezuela's Marxist narcodictator, Nicolas Maduro.
Mexicans, of course, as the two tweets abbove show, were disgusted.
But the biggest clown show came from Colombia's Marxist diahrrea-mouthed president and ally of Maduro, Gustavo Petro.
Get a load of his "open letter" to her:
Señora María Corina Machado:— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 11, 2025
Está carta que presento abajo fue publicada con su firma y se dirige a Benjamín Netanyahu y a Javier Macri, a Macr agradeciendo que parte de su pueblo haya sido acogido allí, (la mayor parte de la migración venezolana fue acogida en Colombia y le…
As I said, verbal diarrhea -- here is Google Translate:
Mrs. María Corina Machado:This letter that I present below was published with your signature and is addressed to Benjamin Netanyahu and Javier Milei, to Milei thanking that part of his people has been welcomed there, (the majority of Venezuelan migration was welcomed in Colombia and we offer our affection), but I ask for an explanation, which you may not give me, you are within your rights.The former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos received the same Nobel Peace Prize as you, and despite our political differences I believe he deserved it. I am trying to turn the peace agreement between the FARC, the Colombian insurgent guerrilla, and the Santos government into reality and I believe that despite a past government completely denying it and paralyzing its implementation, I have reached halfway in its fulfillment.It is difficult for me to go to the United Nations Security Council in New York to show its advances and gaps, as you know, I am not welcome by the US government. The cause of the disapproval that the US government has toward me stems from the fact that I have criticized the lack of action by the last two US governments to stop the genocide in Gaza in time, which has already occurred with a toll of 70,000 dead, including 20,000 children and 200,000 wounded.Donald Trump has managed to distance himself a few centimeters from Netanyahu now, after humanity moved immensely even in Colombia and Argentina, and that has made it possible to stop, for now, the already consummated genocide.What I don't understand and want you to explain to me is why do you seek help from a criminal against humanity, with an international arrest warrant, to bring democracy to Venezuela?What does it mean that you seek support from the only Latin American president who supported the genocide and the genocidaire?What does it mean that the people of Norway who award that prize encourage that type of global alliance that could be nothing more than barbarism and war and not peace?In these years of genocide against which I have fought, I have seen that the political formations most on the extreme right in the world, those who tune in with Hitler, have become the only allies of the genocide and of Netanyahu.How can a genocidaire help make peace in Venezuela? Even under the excuse of cocaine trafficking, which according to all international research on the market for this drug, only passes marginally through your country, and is not even produced there yet, this excuse has been seized to militarily invade the Caribbean, and they have launched the same missiles that have fallen in Gaza but that now also fall on boats with Caribbean people inside, perhaps greedy but poor, whom they have murdered without asking their proper names or what they were carrying on the boats, among those killed in the Caribbean several Venezuelans and Colombians.I would ask you if wouldn't it be better to support a great Caribbean agreement to definitively stop the transit of prohibited drugs through there, within international law that does not allow the disproportionate use of force and, guaranteeing the national sovereignty of the countries of the great Fatherland of Bolívar and Martí, the homeland of the great Garifuna culture confirmed by Africans who preferred to throw themselves off Spanish and French and English ships that were bringing them by force to turn them into slaves?Thousands and thousands drowned but became free in the sea.Isn't it better a Caribbean in peace, without murders and a strong anti-drug trafficking policy without abuse of power?Doesn't it seem to you that the Venezuelan people should not be under the threat of invasion and instead should be to unleash the great national dialogue with all of Venezuelan identity without exception?With the due respect that you deserve from me, it is not by bringing Netanyahu into action for Venezuela that the Venezuelan people will be helped. That can only mean genocide over the people and illegal armed and international aggression against Venezuela.
Cómo se estará sintiendo @petrogustavo, que lleva años buscando el Nobel de Paz hablando de “paz total”, llorando por Palestina y se lo acaban de entregar a María Corina Machado, una opositora de Maduro (su mejor amigo) y de quien este año se burlaba? Esto es hermoso. pic.twitter.com/iJ0pNIJxdc— D. (@Trinodoro) October 10, 2025
So now he's pretending to be polite. But he's always hated Machado and she knows it.
Here's a Google Translate from the disgusted Colombian who posted Petro's mockery of Machado, keying off Colombia's past presidents condemning Maduro's goons detaining Machado as a political prisoner. He called it fake news:
How must @petrogustavo be feeling, who has spent years seeking the Nobel Peace Prize talking about “total peace,” crying for Palestine, and now it has just been awarded to María Corina Machado, a Maduro opponent (his best friend) and someone he was mocking this year? This is beautiful.