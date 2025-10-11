« There’s a sukkah in Sharm el-Sheikh this year
October 11, 2025

Colombia's Petro tells Maria Corina Machado why he should have gotten the Nobel peace prize instead of her

By Monica Showalter
After the Nobel peace prize was awarded to Venezuela's leading democracy proponent, Maria Corina Machado, there were a lot of gracious statements of congratulations to her from world leaders. The most gracious of them came from President Trump.

Maria Corina returned the sentiment, too.

There also were duds and dogs, mainly from the usual suspects -- Cuba, Bolivia and their coevals, spewing their dreary usual. Maduro himself sent his trolls to discredit and insult her, but as far as I can tell, hasn't said anything. The pope is silent, but sometimes he's a little late, or he may have other reasons, so I will reserve judgment for now.

Meanwhile, Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, went Eddie Haskell, saying the award should have gone to Trump instead of her, and then unleashed his own army of internet trolls to insult her. Maduro, of course, is his little puppet and her democracy struggle threatens his interests. His response was creepily passive-aggressive.

A special mention for its mean-spiritedness goes to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, a Stanford-educated leftist, who is always touting women's achievements and historic firsts.

All Sheinbaum could say in response to courageous, persistent, and incorruptible Maria Corina Machado and her 20-year battle for democracy in Venezuela was "no comment."

How underwhelming. She signaled her heart was with Venezuela's Marxist narcodictator, Nicolas Maduro.

Mexicans, of course, as the two tweets abbove show, were disgusted.

But the biggest clown show came from Colombia's Marxist diahrrea-mouthed president and ally of Maduro, Gustavo Petro.

Get a load of his "open letter" to her:

Señora María Corina Machado:

Está carta que presento abajo fue publicada con su firma y se dirige a Benjamín Netanyahu y a Javier Macri, a Macr agradeciendo que parte de su pueblo haya sido acogido allí, (la mayor parte de la migración venezolana fue acogida en Colombia y le…

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 11, 2025

As I said, verbal diarrhea -- here is Google Translate:

Mrs. María Corina Machado:
 
This letter that I present below was published with your signature and is addressed to Benjamin Netanyahu and Javier Milei, to Milei thanking that part of his people has been welcomed there, (the majority of Venezuelan migration was welcomed in Colombia and we offer our affection), but I ask for an explanation, which you may not give me, you are within your rights.
 
The former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos received the same Nobel Peace Prize as you, and despite our political differences I believe he deserved it. I am trying to turn the peace agreement between the FARC, the Colombian insurgent guerrilla, and the Santos government into reality and I believe that despite a past government completely denying it and paralyzing its implementation, I have reached halfway in its fulfillment.
 
It is difficult for me to go to the United Nations Security Council in New York to show its advances and gaps, as you know, I am not welcome by the US government. The cause of the disapproval that the US government has toward me stems from the fact that I have criticized the lack of action by the last two US governments to stop the genocide in Gaza in time, which has already occurred with a toll of 70,000 dead, including 20,000 children and 200,000 wounded.
 
Donald Trump has managed to distance himself a few centimeters from Netanyahu now, after humanity moved immensely even in Colombia and Argentina, and that has made it possible to stop, for now, the already consummated genocide.
 
What I don't understand and want you to explain to me is why do you seek help from a criminal against humanity, with an international arrest warrant, to bring democracy to Venezuela?
 
What does it mean that you seek support from the only Latin American president who supported the genocide and the genocidaire?
 
What does it mean that the people of Norway who award that prize encourage that type of global alliance that could be nothing more than barbarism and war and not peace?
 
In these years of genocide against which I have fought, I have seen that the political formations most on the extreme right in the world, those who tune in with Hitler, have become the only allies of the genocide and of Netanyahu.
 
How can a genocidaire help make peace in Venezuela? Even under the excuse of cocaine trafficking, which according to all international research on the market for this drug, only passes marginally through your country, and is not even produced there yet, this excuse has been seized to militarily invade the Caribbean, and they have launched the same missiles that have fallen in Gaza but that now also fall on boats with Caribbean people inside, perhaps greedy but poor, whom they have murdered without asking their proper names or what they were carrying on the boats, among those killed in the Caribbean several Venezuelans and Colombians.
 
I would ask you if wouldn't it be better to support a great Caribbean agreement to definitively stop the transit of prohibited drugs through there, within international law that does not allow the disproportionate use of force and, guaranteeing the national sovereignty of the countries of the great Fatherland of Bolívar and Martí, the homeland of the great Garifuna culture confirmed by Africans who preferred to throw themselves off Spanish and French and English ships that were bringing them by force to turn them into slaves?
 
Thousands and thousands drowned but became free in the sea.
 
Isn't it better a Caribbean in peace, without murders and a strong anti-drug trafficking policy without abuse of power?
 
Doesn't it seem to you that the Venezuelan people should not be under the threat of invasion and instead should be to unleash the great national dialogue with all of Venezuelan identity without exception?
 
With the due respect that you deserve from me, it is not by bringing Netanyahu into action for Venezuela that the Venezuelan people will be helped. That can only mean genocide over the people and illegal armed and international aggression against Venezuela.
What a disgusting note.
 
The buffoon made it clear that he was putting the wretched appease-the-leftist-narcoguerrillas Havana-brokered "peace" plan from past President Juan Manuel Santos into action, meaning, he was the one who was making peace, not her, and thus, was the one who really deserved the prize. That's particularly since Santos got one.
 
Yet on his watch, Colombia has gone back to its old patterns of violence, assassination, and refugees fleeing their villages and sometimes migrating north.
 
That's not exactly peace, and for that reason, he's grossly unpopular in Colombia.
 
Then he launches in on the Gaza issue, where real peace, courtesy of Donald Trump was just made, and blathered on about her pro-Israel positions, delving into genocide and other drug-fueled fantasy claims so common in the left, and accusing her of liking genocide.
 
After that he went back to his belief that he deserved the peace prize, this time going all maudlin, waxing on about how he's not welcome in the United States, so he can't campaign for the peace prize he's entitled to and would surely win otherwise.
 
That, too, sounds like he was smoking something. Secretary of State Marco Rubio threw him out of the country after he got on a bullhorn outside the U.S. and called on U.S. soldiers to mutiny against their commanders.
 
Of course he's not welcome in the U.S.  He's a rotten guest with no manners and shouldn't be welcome anywhere respectable.
 
Finally, he mocked her call for military intervention in Venezuela, ignoring that Venezuela has become a full blown narcostate of the kind Pablo Escobar could only dream of, a socialist hellhole, and the seat of a completely illegitimate president whose seat in power is based on massive, proven, election fraud. That's a textbook case to call in the muscle of an ally.
 
What an [unprintable descriptor] he is.
 
What's more, he'd been mocking Machado in recent times:

So now he's pretending to be polite. But he's always hated Machado and she knows it.

Here's a Google Translate from the disgusted Colombian who posted Petro's mockery of Machado, keying off Colombia's past presidents condemning Maduro's goons detaining Machado as a political prisoner. He called it fake news:

How must @petrogustavo be feeling, who has spent years seeking the Nobel Peace Prize talking about “total peace,” crying for Palestine, and now it has just been awarded to María Corina Machado, a Maduro opponent (his best friend) and someone he was mocking this year? This is beautiful.

This buffoon is obviously angry resentful at Machado winning the Nobel prize and not him. He's slavered for it, he's told her he was the one who deserved it, yet he's unlikely to ever get it, owing to his failure to bring anything like peace to his troubled country and while being loathed by all but the Marxist set in Colombia.
 
He's a bitter little man, stamping his foot like Rumpelstiltskin, and sinking straight into his own mud.
 
Image:  Screen shot from X video
 
 
