Colombia's Petro tells Maria Corina Machado why he should have gotten the Nobel peace prize instead of her

Mrs. María Corina Machado:

This letter that I present below was published with your signature and is addressed to Benjamin Netanyahu and Javier Milei, to Milei thanking that part of his people has been welcomed there, (the majority of Venezuelan migration was welcomed in Colombia and we offer our affection), but I ask for an explanation, which you may not give me, you are within your rights.

The former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos received the same Nobel Peace Prize as you, and despite our political differences I believe he deserved it. I am trying to turn the peace agreement between the FARC, the Colombian insurgent guerrilla, and the Santos government into reality and I believe that despite a past government completely denying it and paralyzing its implementation, I have reached halfway in its fulfillment.

It is difficult for me to go to the United Nations Security Council in New York to show its advances and gaps, as you know, I am not welcome by the US government. The cause of the disapproval that the US government has toward me stems from the fact that I have criticized the lack of action by the last two US governments to stop the genocide in Gaza in time, which has already occurred with a toll of 70,000 dead, including 20,000 children and 200,000 wounded.

Donald Trump has managed to distance himself a few centimeters from Netanyahu now, after humanity moved immensely even in Colombia and Argentina, and that has made it possible to stop, for now, the already consummated genocide.

What I don't understand and want you to explain to me is why do you seek help from a criminal against humanity, with an international arrest warrant, to bring democracy to Venezuela?

What does it mean that you seek support from the only Latin American president who supported the genocide and the genocidaire?

What does it mean that the people of Norway who award that prize encourage that type of global alliance that could be nothing more than barbarism and war and not peace?

In these years of genocide against which I have fought, I have seen that the political formations most on the extreme right in the world, those who tune in with Hitler, have become the only allies of the genocide and of Netanyahu.

How can a genocidaire help make peace in Venezuela? Even under the excuse of cocaine trafficking, which according to all international research on the market for this drug, only passes marginally through your country, and is not even produced there yet, this excuse has been seized to militarily invade the Caribbean, and they have launched the same missiles that have fallen in Gaza but that now also fall on boats with Caribbean people inside, perhaps greedy but poor, whom they have murdered without asking their proper names or what they were carrying on the boats, among those killed in the Caribbean several Venezuelans and Colombians.

I would ask you if wouldn't it be better to support a great Caribbean agreement to definitively stop the transit of prohibited drugs through there, within international law that does not allow the disproportionate use of force and, guaranteeing the national sovereignty of the countries of the great Fatherland of Bolívar and Martí, the homeland of the great Garifuna culture confirmed by Africans who preferred to throw themselves off Spanish and French and English ships that were bringing them by force to turn them into slaves?

Thousands and thousands drowned but became free in the sea.

Isn't it better a Caribbean in peace, without murders and a strong anti-drug trafficking policy without abuse of power?

Doesn't it seem to you that the Venezuelan people should not be under the threat of invasion and instead should be to unleash the great national dialogue with all of Venezuelan identity without exception?

With the due respect that you deserve from me, it is not by bringing Netanyahu into action for Venezuela that the Venezuelan people will be helped. That can only mean genocide over the people and illegal armed and international aggression against Venezuela.