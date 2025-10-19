Colombia's Petro invites departing U.S. admiral to come to Cartagena and be his 'advisor'

Colombia's far-left president, Gustavo Petro, a former narcoguerrilla, BFF of Hugo Chavez, and ally of Venezuelan narcodictator Nicolas Maduro, got thrown out of the U.S. for publicly calling on the U.S. military (through a bullhorn no less) to rebel against its commander in chief.

Apparently, he was perfectly serious, and he is still on that case.

Upon hearing that the top U.S. commander for the Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, was retiring at the end of the year, supposedly on the grounds that he didn't agree with the mission to take out drug dealers, he decided to invite him to Cartagena, and to come be his "advisor":

Here is a screen shot of the tweet from El Tiempo, the biggest newspaper in Colombia:

It has apparently been erased otherwise, as has the official invitation on the presidential website, still visible on Google here:

The link to that no longer works.

He probably heard from Marco Rubio, or perhaps the admiral himself.

Back in April, Petro slavered up to the admiral, and the admiral wanted nothing to do with him. He must have known all about Petro:

ADMIRAL, DEL COMANDO SUR DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS VISITA A COLOMBIA, Y AUNQUE PETRO LO INVITO A UNA REUNION CON EL. EL ADMIRAL NO ASISTIÓ.

US Southern Command Chief Visits Colombia, Avoids Meeting with Petro pic.twitter.com/W1DjuVyj6L — Juan Blanco (@blancotirador1) April 28, 2025

The admiral is widely being reported as stepping down because he doesn't like the mission but he has made no public statements, and in fact, delivered an encouraging message to his men as he announced his retirement, and drew effusive praise for his excellent service from President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

I doubt he was against the mission based on a response like this. More likely, he was already close to retirement, had no combat experience (which wasn't his fault yet might matter on this mission), knew how many things could go wrong, and wanted to turn the reins over to a combat-seasoned commander.

What a disgusting, indecent offer this was from Petro. Cartagena is like the Las Vegas of Colombia, famous for its fleshpots, meaning, Petro wanted to introduce the admiral to all the dissolute goodies he himself engages in, making him just as gross and compromised as Petro, plus dish a little corruption money to him for his 'advice.'

He wanted the admiral to be part of his ongoing rebellion-in-the-military project.

Petro even referenced his call for U.S. troops to rebel against their commanders (which got him thrown out of the U.S.), suggesting that it was his call that got the admiral to want to retire.

Si el comandante Alvin ha renunciado por no ser cómplice del asesinato de civiles caribeños por misiles de los EEUU lanzados premeditadamente contra ellos, desde oficinas cómodas, lo considero un héroe y un verdadero oficial de los ejércitos de las américas.



Dije en Nueva York… pic.twitter.com/EwqGPpwRtq — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 17, 2025

Here's his televised address:

President of Colombia @petrogustavo gives props to SOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Alvin Holsey for resigning amid flagrant U.S. airstrikes in the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/92kupnlBP8 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 18, 2025

Not surpisingly, he's using Gen. Milley as his lodestar:

No hacemos un juramento a un rey o a una reina, no hacemos juramento a un dictador, hacemos juramento a una constitución, dijo el general Milley https://t.co/z0qG7RSIpv — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 18, 2025

He was all into praising the No Kings lefty protest, not noticing that these crowds were half the size of the last one:

"No Reyes" en Nueva York pic.twitter.com/igRPkOtebN — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 18, 2025

El pueblo de los EEUU sale a la calle. No es momento de miedos sino de libertades pic.twitter.com/enhU1mAduv — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 18, 2025

He's one disgusting creature, and all I can hope is that he heard from U.S. officials and was warned that the U.S. didn't need to take out just Maduro, or threatened to yank aid or squeeze the place with tariffs and visa-yankings of all his crummy relatives. Perhaps that concentrated his malevolent little mind.

