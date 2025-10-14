Claudia angry with Maria's Nobel

As you know, Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela got the Nobel Peace Prize. It was richly deserved and President Trump should get the next one.

Maria has stood up to the Maduro narco dictatorship over the years. She is an incredibly brave woman who has been threatened with arrest and death but continues forward. Brave woman to say the least.

Another woman, President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, is not happy with the announcement. This is from CiberCuba:

During a public appearance in Mexico City, when asked for her opinion, Sheinbaum simply stated: “No comments”, without providing any further remarks. The silence of the Mexican leader, aligned with the Latin American left, contrasts with the enthusiastic international reaction generated by the recognition granted by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which highlighted the "tireless work" of Machado for democracy in Venezuela. Governments aligned with that of Mexico, such as those of Cuba and Colombia, have also not supported the award. The Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel described the ruling as "shameful" and accused the Nobel Committee of "politicization" and "bias," reaffirming his support for the regime of Nicolás Maduro. From Oslo, the president of the Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, described Machado as “a brave defender of peace”, symbolizing “the hope for a democratic future.” The 2025 Nobel positions María Corina Machado as a central figure in the fight for citizens' rights in Venezuela, at a crucial moment for the democratic aspirations of that country.

Maria is for real and Claudia is a fake. She stands with Cuba and Venezuela, or not examples of democracy in Latin America.

President Sheinbaum must know that her circle of leftist friends is getting smaller. Maduro will soon go and Cuba won't be far behind. Her other pal, President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, is falling apart. Some recent polls show that José Antonio Kast, a candidate of the right, looks like the next president of Chile. Ecuador and Paraguay have also moved Right. The Left in Brazil is down to "lawfare" because leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula is falling apart, while President Javier Milei of Argentina is doing well. So Claudia's leftist world is getting smaller and she does not like it.

So Claudia's silence speaks volume about what she thinks of democracy and freedom.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: GaboBracho