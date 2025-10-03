Chuck is in deep trouble

It's entertaining to watch the Democrats defend their decision to close down the government. Yes they did, no matter how many times they try to blame the Orange Man. In other words, Chuck has a bad hand and he knows it. This is from Ingrid Jacques:

Democrats have decided to enter their fight era. As they try to refurbish their reputation and lagging poll numbers, party leaders have decided that causing a government shutdown is the way to go. Good luck with that. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have refused to back down on costly demands they want included in a continuing resolution backed by Republicans to keep the government funded for the next few weeks. Democrats want to extend Obamacare subsidies, among other unlikely wishes. Democrats may think their tough talk will earn them points come the 2026 midterm elections, but I don’t think it’s going to work out the way they envision. Republicans and President Donald Trump stand to win in the court of public opinion, as their liberal counterparts will bear the blame for blocking funding.

Yes, not the way they envisioned? Indeed not. The problem for Democrats is that their case doesn't go over well with voters listening to these explanations. On one hand, the GOP wants to continue negotiating. On the other hand, the Democrats want to fight over cancelling provisions of the "beautiful bill."

So why would someone like Senator Schumer do this? What's driving Chuck these days? First, the senator knows that there is an ideological and generational war involving their side. The senator also knows that he is going to get "primaried" by AOC with the support of the new mayor of New York City. It's not an easy position to be in and Chucks knows it.

So this shutdown will pass, but the party's problems will only get worse.

Image: AT via Magic Studio