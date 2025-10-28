Checking in on Sweden: When ejaculation during a rape happens quickly, the migrant gets to stay

An Eritrean man won’t be deported from Sweden after he serves his very brief prison stint, because when he raped a 16-year-old girl last year, the encounter didn’t really last all that long, so it wasn’t that “serious” of an offense.

At least that’s the “logic” according to four-out-of-five members of a judicial panel who ruled on Yazied Mohamed’s fate during an appeal process, despite the victim of Mohamed’s actions saying she’s been “completely destroyed” by what she suffered.

On September 1 of last year, a beautiful young Swedish girl named Meya Åberg missed the bus after her shift at the local McDonald’s, so she decided to walk home, a route which included a tunnel beneath a roadway above—it was here that she’d meet Mohamed. According to a report from Remix News, Mohamed (who was 18 at the time) “grabbed her phone and held her down while he raped her.” She broke free, presumably after his premature ejaculation, and escaped. Police were immediately notified, but a “lack of evidence” initially led to charges being dropped, and at this point, Mohamed was free to go.

Here is sweet Meya before the rape:

And here she is now:

And, once Mohamed was released from custody, he used his freedom to intimidate and harass Meya, leering at her in the school lunchroom, finding her around town, and showing up to her work. As would be expected, Mohamed’s sadistic behavior caused Meya to have panic attacks, with her asserting that he has “destroyed” her.

After all of this, the local prosecutor filed an appeal to have the case revisited, which resulted in the slap on the wrist incarceration and a small fine, which as a “refugee,” I can only imagine won’t actually be paid. When the prosecutor urged the courts to deport Mohamed when he got out of jail, the demand was rejected. This is where the “logic” of the judicial panel comes into play:

[T]he Court of Appeal for Upper Norrland stated the man has ‘refugee status’ and under the law, in order to justify deportation, it must involve ‘an extremely serious crime and it would entail a serious danger to public order and security to let him remain in Sweden.’ The judges in the court argued that the crime was not serious enough to meet the criteria for a deportation order, with the court citing, among other factors, that the ‘duration’ of the rape was not long enough. ‘Rape is therefore in many cases to be regarded as such an extremely serious crime that can lead to a refugee being deported, but an assessment must be made of all the circumstances of the individual case. Taking into account the nature and duration of the act in question, the Court of Appeal finds that the crime is indeed serious, but that there was no question of such an extremely serious crime that could lead to a decision on the expulsion of Yazied Mohamed. The deportation request must therefore be rejected,’ writes the Court of Appeal for Upper Norrland in its judgment.

Here’s one of the judges who ruled in favor of keeping Mohamed in Sweden:

(That tweet has it wrong, as there were four judges who chose to favor Mohamed over Meya—though Berggren was one of three women to do so.)

It’s not clear if Berggren actually said the following quote, but either way, it sums up her actions perfectly:

The lone dissenting judge, Sammy Lie, offered his take:

Unlike the majority, I believe that the crime is an extremely serious crime and that it would entail a serious danger to public order and security to let Yazied Mohamed remain in Sweden.

When we’re arguing over whether or not rape is a “serious crime,” it’s completely reasonable to proceed in a way that suggests no common ground can be found, and the left cannot be reasoned with. Therefore, there should be absolutely no burden on us to entertain their perspectives, as if they’re even legitimate: they’re dumb, and they’re evil, and they have no right to a space in the realm of civil discourse.

There are two options on how to handle Mohamed, either deportation or the death penalty (I fully support the latter), and anything less is an act of war against the citizenry.

