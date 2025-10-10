Canterbury Cathedral gets a paint job…in graffiti

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Canterbury Cathedral, a sixth-century English church—making it more than 1,400 years old—has gotten a paint job…in graffiti. And as it turns out, this act of vandalism wasn’t an act of street delinquency, it was actually commissioned by the church’s stewards.

I am not joking (I desperately wish I were), and this is not satire.

Canterbury Cathedral, where “turbulent priest” Thomas Becket was run through with swords and hacked to death for standing up to tyrannical rule, and where he is entombed still today;

Canterbury Cathedral, where the Black Prince, a paragon of knightly chivalry and one of Western civilization’s greatest military commanders, also finds his resting place;

Canterbury Cathedral, which boasts some of the most intricate and oldest stained glass windows in the world;

Canterbury Cathedral, which houses one of William Shakespeare’s rarest works;

Canterbury Cathedral, a building whose history is greatly entwined with that of the Magna Carta, one of the humanity’s most significant documents;

Canterbury Cathedral, a mere surface to deface with punkish tags to bring attention to “marginalized communities” in England.

Call me crazy, but this seems counterproductive. Real Englanders, Brits by blood and spirit, with an undying love for their culture and home, are beyond fed up with what the Dean of Canterbury calls “marginalized communities.” These “marginalized communities” are parasitic, they’re destroying the cohesion of England and the nation’s society, and they’re given preferential treatment by the government, that’s ostensibly, representing the English people. Or, perhaps the jig is finally up and there is no need to pretend anymore:

If you demand deportation for the third-world savages turning England into a third-world Muslim hellhole, Keir Starmer will “fight” you with everything he has.

As it turns out, these individuals who resonate with graffiti and vandalism aren’t so “marginalized” after all.

Progressives really have an extraordinary ability to turn something unbelievably precious and beautiful into utter trash—how can you make Canterbury Cathedral look like a derelict warehouse in an inner city, or resemble a dirty freight train car?

As an online user pointed out, this “is a coordinated effort to demoralize all of Christendom.” It is a humiliation ritual for Westerners, and in particular, the Christians. Paging Bob of Speakers’ Corner:

