Canadians to lose their homes over an indigenous 'stolen land' court ruling?

Could some Canadian homeowners soon be evicted due to a recent controversial court ruling?

Due to an August ruling by Justice Barbara Young of the B.C. Supreme Court, residents of Richmond, British Columbia, could be forced to give up their homes and hit the road.

According to The Blaze:

Members of the Cowichan Tribes, an Indian band in B.C. comprising around 5,500 souls, brought a legal action several years ago against the Canadian federal government, the Province of British Columbia, the City of Richmond, and other parties, seeking a declaration of aboriginal title to 1,846 acres of land in Richmond.

The Blaze reported that after after an extraordinarily lengthy trial and hearings that spanned more than a decade, Young ruled that the Cowichan Tribes have aboriginal title to the land in question.

How consequential was this ruling?

Dwight Newman, a professor of law at the University of Saskatchewan, stated of the tribes:

"If the law from this decision were maintained, it would be possible for them to pursue a claim against private residents too. Private residents might have some different defenses, but we don't know how that plays out."

When asked what this could ultimately mean for non-Indian homeowners on the affected parcel of land, Newman added,

"The fact I can't give you an answer with any certainty is maybe the most concerning part. This could all play out in various ways."

Justice Young’s decision has been appealed by the province of British Columbia, the City of Richmond, and two other Indian tribes.

Only a “progressive” could demand that we welcome any and all illegal immigrants into the U.S. (or Canada, Western Europe, etc.), while at the same time demanding that we read stolen ‘land acknowledgement’ statements and apologize to an erstwhile semi-nomadic “indigenous” people for infringing on their territory.

Apparently, it’s no longer enough to simply issue trite land acknowledgments thanking the descendants of Stone Age peoples "for allowing us to meet and learn together on their territory."

Apparently, it is no longer enough to acknowledge that, say, “we stand here on stolen lands that originally belonged to the [insert your local indigenous peoples’ name here], who have made immeasurably great contributions to every facet of life in our [nation/region/province/state/community].”

Image: Pixabay, via Picryl // CC0 1.0 universal public domain