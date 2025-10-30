Bill Gates cancels the climate apocalypse

World Economic Forum fanboy Bill Gates broke the hearts of “climate change” communists all over the world by releasing a seventeen-page memorandum in which he concludes that “global warming” isn’t quite the threat to humanity that he and his fellow climate cultists have long alleged. He calls for a “strategic pivot” away from endless fear-mongering over the weather.

That’s pretty strange, given that “Big Government” Gates has long mocked reasonable people who refuse to jump on the global cooling...er, global warming...er, climate change...I mean, extreme weather bandwagon. A decade ago, he told the world that neither representative democracy nor private-sector investments would save us from fossil fuel Armageddon. The answer, he argued, was for communist China and Obama’s socialist United States to band together and fight the weather with bigger Big Government. Ol’ Billy-boy was convinced that only more government regulations, more government programs, more government agencies, more government bureaucrats, and — of course! — more government spending could save the planet.

Jeffrey Epstein’s former travel companion still claims that “climate change” is “serious.” He just wants to call off the apocalypse...for now. He’s had a chance to think it over and has come to the conclusion that scientific innovation will likely address any problems in the future without requiring government stormtroopers to break into poor people’s homes in search of illegal electric appliances. That’s quite a change of heart for a guy who used to argue that humans could avoid extinction only if non-billionaires lived in cubicle apartments, ate insects and synthetic “meats,” got a bajillion mRNA injections, avoided having children, shunned industry, rationed electricity, and adopted Stone Age lifestyles.

You mean there was some wiggle room in all this apocalyptic doomsaying after all? Who knew? Oh, just about anybody with a brain and the willingness to study the so-called “climate crisis” objectively. Here’s one report that should make even the most devout disciples of the “green” religion wonder whether the bankers and politicians who act as “climate priests” for “Mother Earth” might have engineered a hoax in order to get eight billion slaves to do exactly what the planet’s masters wish. Of all the things that make the Greta Thunberg jellyfishes of the “green movement” look like gelatinous blobs with more tentacles than neurons, perhaps most peculiar is their penchant for protesting the rich and powerful while hyperventilating over a carbon hoax created by the rich and powerful. As any good carnival barker knows, there’s a sucker born every minute!

The “global warming / cooling / climate change / extreme weather” bugaboo is the most pseudo of pseudosciences making money today. If governments weren’t paying fake academics billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to churn out patently false research papers that farcically pretend we must all be afraid of carbon dioxide (you know, the gas we humans exhale as we breathe), the risible “global warming” scam would be endlessly mocked today. Because government grants and special interest funding have turned both university and government scientists into prestigious whores, “climate change” pseudoscience is treated as “knowledge” so sacred that its basic tenets can never be questioned. Pop quiz, hotshots: How do you know when so-called “facts” are actually pre-packaged nuggets of propaganda? Answer: Government-paid “experts” tell the public that the “science is settled” and that disagreement is “dangerous.” Take it from the “experts”: The best “scientists” never question anything!

Speaking of propagandists and pretend scientists, Barack Obama told a herd of anencephalic lemmings the other day that “we’re going to have to start experimenting with new forms of journalism” and make sure that social media is used “in ways that reaffirm facts.” “We don’t want diversity of facts,” and if we need to avoid facts that we don’t like, then “some government regulatory constraints” will be required.

Anybody who has ever been censored online knows that Obama is just explaining how the totalitarian left intends to justify criminalizing all dissent. But here’s my question: If “facts” can only be “reaffirmed,” and a “diversity of facts” is strictly verboten, how in the world is nerd-perv Bill Gates supposed to change his mind about the “climate” Armageddon? Doesn’t the Emperor of Computer Viruses know that “new forms of journalism” require that we “reaffirm facts” at all times? Perhaps “government regulatory constraints” don’t apply to billionaires.

Bill’s policy backflip does seem suspicious. It reminds me of his embrace of nuclear power last year, an energy that climate cultists have similarly condemned for many decades as “dangerous.” His nuclear ambitions and his sorta-kinda reconciliation with natural gas and other hydrocarbon energies appear to come just when his investments in artificial intelligence are beginning to require an enormous amount of electricity. It’s one thing to tell the rubes to “go green” and sleep with the earthworms in sod houses. But nobody’s allowed to keep Gangster Oligarch Gates from generating enough electricity to corner a significant market share in A.I.

The “climate” apocalypse yarn has always been a ghost story meant to make governments more powerful and citizens more fearful. A.I. has the same goals. So Bill went from “We’re all gonna die!” to “Drill, baby, drill!” It’s that simple.

Image: Bill Gates. Credit: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).