Austin school district declines to acknowledge Good Friday, opts to observe day for labor leaders instead

The Austin, Texas, Independent School District declined to observe Good Friday this coming spring, opting instead to cancel classes three days prior in honor of labor leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta.

So the kids will have Tuesday, March 31 off.

Prior to making the decision to diss Good Friday and honor Toiler Tuesday, the AISD consulted with a group of about three dozen community members last fall.

The advisory body was comprised of folks possessing “multiple perspectives — not the preference of a single group,” according to the school district.

AISD added, “The membership deliberately included representatives of different faiths and cultures so varied perspectives — including Christian viewpoints — were part of the discussion.”

AISD also attempted to justify its decision by claiming it needed to ensure “instructional continuity” by making sure there would not be two days of classes canceled in the same week, adding that it has to meet a minimum of 75,600 instruction minutes each academic year, so it could not allow two days of classes to be suspended in just a five days period.

That is complete B.S.

I would ask the school district’s leaders if they are aware of spring break. Winter/holiday break? Does the district have two consecutive days off for Thanksgiving?

Jesus died on the cross for our sins and to give us a chance at eternal life, which is what Good Friday, the most somber of religious holidays, observes and honors.

But Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers of America) and Huerta co-founded the same union and lobbied for politicians to allow non–U.S. citizen migrant workers to receive public assistance and pensions. And to provide Spanish-language voting ballots and driver's tests. And she once coordinated a national lettuce boycott! Hard for the Redeemer to compete with that!

Lettuce Let us hope that the AISD revisits its decision. And redeems itself.

Image: Tom Hilton, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed