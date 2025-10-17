Augean Stables: Trump's California AG takes on the homeless juggernaut

It's probably just the tip of a very big iceberg, but it's heartening to see it: President Trump's attorney general for California, Bill Essayli, is following the money and taking on fraud in the mighty homeless industrial complex plaguing California.

California has spent billions of taxpayer dollars to combat its homelessness crisis with very little to show for it. Six months ago, I announced the Homelessness Fraud and Corruption Task Force. Today, we begin to hold people accountable by announcing two cases where more than… pic.twitter.com/jUFpLhBmsZ — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 16, 2025

He writes:

California has spent billions of taxpayer dollars to combat its homelessness crisis with very little to show for it. Six months ago, I announced the Homelessness Fraud and Corruption Task Force. Today, we begin to hold people accountable by announcing two cases where more than $50 million of homelessness funding was fraudulently obtain. Federal agents this morning arrested Cody Holmes, the former CFO of Shangri-La Industries, and a grand jury yesterday indicted real estate developer Steven Taylor, both of whom are charged with fraud in separate cases. Holmes allegedly siphoned public funds for homelessness and used millions of dollars for his own use. Taylor is accused of lying to banks to fraudulently obtain loans, including a Cheviot Hills property he flipped and sold to a homeless housing developer for more than double the original purchase price. Today’s developments are an important first step in holding public officials and companies involved in combatting homelessness responsible. Our investigations are ongoing.

There will be more to come because flies are drawn to honey, and some of the biggest spending amounts ever allocated have been for the network of NGOs and other groups, as well as the politicians they donate to, to shelter the homeless. None of them do.

I think we need to start understanding that the reason the homeless population exploded in blue cities is that it enabled a massive illegal grift local pols benefited from. https://t.co/pL3NzPDk5P — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 17, 2025

One of Essayli's targets reportedly paid off $2 million in credit card bills and never got around to building the housing for the homeless he promised. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass "lost" $2 billion in homelessness funding.

These scams are so common they aren't even commented on. One nice thing about these arrests is that we know that Gavin Newsom and all his crummy little friends have got to be as nervous as Nicolas Maduro in these days.

It's been known for awhile that this is the Augean stables of government spending. I wrote about the initiation of the effort last April here, and Essayli has not disappointed with his initial promise.

California alone has spent $24 billion on homeless alleviation programs, and gotten nothing but more homelessness; bums walking around our cities high on drugs and going to the bathroom on people's doorsteps.

It didn't used to be this way in the state, but the massive influx of 'homeless' money dating from the 1990s, back when Newsom was promising to end homelessness as mayor of San Francisco, brought them in, with free needles, free drugs, free shelter on occasion, free stuff here and there, amid a lawless atmosphere where cops and district attorneys never got around to enforcing the law, including the vagrancy laws.

But a lot of bounders got rich, which explains the resistence to any accountability for their lavish lifestyles, and constant demands for more public funding. San Francisco, after all, spends more on homelessness than it does on police.

As Thomas Sowell has noted in one of his books: You can have all the poverty you'd like to pay for.

And they know it's been a sump of corruption for a while.

According to the press release from the AG's office:

Last month, a court-ordered audit found that homelessness services provided by the city and county of Los Angeles were and contained “poor data quality and integration” and lacked financial controls to monitor contracts for compliance and performance.

Every last one of these crooks who has enriched himself at the expense of the taxpayers' quality of life needs to do big jailtime, and I have no doubt that Essayli intends to do that.

There's no doubt more, much more of this to come. But this is DOGE-level change of the kind we have been voting for.

Bill Essayli deserves some big medals from the White House for taking on this dirtiest of jobs that someone has got to do.

