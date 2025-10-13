Two Churches Vandalized

A church in Alabama was recently vandalized with spray-painted messages reading, "Bryan Dawson serves the Antichrist" and "Beware his falsehoods." Dawson was the keynote speaker for that evening’s Turning Point USA event at the sanctuary.

Lori Adgate, one of the church’s senior pastors, told local affiliate WAFF-TV that she and her husband, the church’s other senior pastor, were shocked but not surprised by the vandalism. Pastor Adgate said, "It doesn't even really make sense to me what the messages are. I honestly wish they would've just contacted us because I would love to hear the heart behind what they're saying."

She is far too tolerant and forgiving in this writer’s opinion. And I do not mean that as a backhanded compliment. The message does make sense, the vandal hates Turning Point USA and everything for which it stands: faith, family, and freedom. “The heart behind” what the vandal was saying is small and black. As always with “progressives,” the message is pure projection. If anyone here serves the Antichrist, it is the vandal, not Dawson.

By contrast, the Church of England didn’t wait for vile leftist thugs to vandalize its most famous, beautiful and historic cathedral, opting to proactively seek to be debased. It invited “marginalized” groups to deface the sanctuary with colorful graffiti, mocking the Church itself -- and God -- in the process. The “art exhibit,” titled “Hear Us,” at the U.K.’s Canterbury Cathedral features temporary graffiti questioning God's goodness. According to a press release from the cathedral itself: “This project focuses on partnering with marginalized communities -- such as Punjabi, black and brown diaspora, neurodivergent, and LGBTQIA+ groups -- to collaboratively create handwritten literature responding to the question, ‘What would you ask God?’"

The Canterbury Cathedral’s dean, the Very Rev. David Monteith, approved the project. That is very disturbing.

"Are you there?" and "Why did you create hate when love is by far more powerful?" are among the mocking questions the exhibit poses. The entire shameless endeavor is headed up by Alex Vellis, a “poet” who identifies as a queer vegan and uses they/them pronouns. If you ask me, he “identifies” as a poet, too -- if you know what I mean.

Other pertinent inane questions include, "Does everything have a soul?" and "Do you regret your creation?" (Personally, I would guess His answer would be “yes” to the first question and “no” to the latter… until I think of Adam Schiff and company, which makes me think there is at least a small chance the answers could be “no” and “yes,” respectively.)

The messages framed as questions abound, and also include, "Is illness sin?"; "Why all the suffering?"; and, "If you made us all in your own form, why the violence killing storm?"

The questions I would ask the Very Rev. are, “Why this exhibit?” and “Why deliberately humiliate your own church?” Unfortunately, however, I believe I know the answers.

God help England. Although at this point I’m not sure why He would.

Image: PxHere