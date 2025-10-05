Are we the fattest country in the world?

No, we’re not! However, even minimal research reveals that, despite not having the highest rate, the U.S. does have a very large population of obesity among high-income countries.

The World Health Organization ranks the U.S. as the 13th fattest country, with 43% of our people classified as obese. Keep in mind, that’s out of 200 countries on the list. In addition, the 12 ranked fatter than us are mainly small island nations in the South Pacific. That also means there are about 187 countries that are thinner than we are. France has 11% obesity (149 on the list), Spain 19% (121 on the list), and even Italy, the land of pasta has only 21% obesity (107 on the list).

Frankly, in my day-to-day travels, I concluded that more than half of Americans are grossly overweight. Although it’s true that we’re blessed to live in a prosperous country with supermarkets galore, arranged with food aisles and specialized sections as large as football fields, it seems obvious that few people are disciplined enough to exhibit some restraint in their selection process. Walking along one of those massive food emporiums, I’m used to seeing the largest people pushing grocery carts filled to the top with an assortment of calorie-laden processed foods, all of which is indicative of their enormous girth. They waddle laboriously from one aisle to another, stuffing enough calories in the cart to feed the Dallas Cowboys for a month.

Some will refer to what I’ve written as “fat-shaming.” Well, bluntly speaking, I sincerely doubt that people who are about a hundred pounds overweight are capable of being shamed by their appearance. Over the last few decades, we have been systematically programmed to reject conformity and refuse to meet established rules or criteria that set a standard of acceptable behavior. “Do your own thing” became the motto for the most undisciplined generation in our history. Conforming to societal norms and civil conduct was mocked as being uncool, old-fashioned, or out of touch with current trends. Furthermore, when someone pointed out bizarre behavior, he was called “judgmental.” That was the beginning of new paradigm that led to our current state of physical and moral apathy.

Besides, in addition to other factors, obesity is linked to serious health issues like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers. Moreover, obesity incurs significant costs, with one year’s medical costs for obesity in the U.S. reaching nearly $173 billion.

It’s different if someone has a medical condition that forces him to be medicated and sedentary. Some prescription drugs interfere with the metabolism, making it extremely difficult to use up the calories we consume. Barring that, we all have a duty to ourselves and to the aesthetic environment to be diligent about our health and fitness.

That’s why I cheered when I watched Pete Hegseth tell the top military brass, consisting of about 700 generals, admirals, and senior enlisted troops at a historic gathering at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, that the era of politically correct, oversensitive, “don’t hurt anyone’s feelings” leadership is over. The secretary of War issued new directives that will raise physical standards for everyone in uniform to a “male level,” toughen grooming standards, lift restrictions on rules of engagement, do away with racial quotas, and end restrictions on hazing for boot camp recruits. He demanded no more “fat generals,” saying all service members would need to meet fitness tests and grooming standards. “No more beardos,” he said. “The era of unacceptable appearance is over.”

The secretary made it clear that if the men and women in uniform do not meet the male-level physical standards for combat positions, cannot pass a P.T. (physical training) test, or refuse to shave and look professional, it’s time for them to find a new profession.

One would think these directives would be unnecessary for those whose sole purpose is to defend our country on the battlefield. Yet when I think back to a few years ago, during the ridiculous Biden administration, when I saw a male Navy admiral walk onto a platform wearing nylons, high heels, and a dress, I felt as though I was watching a burlesque routine at a carnival. I lost confidence in our ability to fight a war with countries that train their armies to be rugged, hard-nosed warriors. Our enemies gain confidence when they see fat soldiers, led by fat commanders, especially when those so-called leaders don’t know what sex they are.

President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have declared that the bizarre era of “dudes in dresses” is over. Sanity has returned, and it’s not taking prisoners.

