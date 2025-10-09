Another day, another instance of violent left-wing rhetoric

One of the enduring myths of our time is that political violence and incendiary rhetoric are problems afflicting "both sides" equally. It feels fair to say, I get it. Yet, as we analyze the facts and set slogans aside, it’s clear that this is far from the truth. Before the assassination of Charlie Kirk and after, we’ve been confronted with countless examples of violent rhetoric emanating from the Left, particularly from those entrenched in positions of power within our institutions. The latest case involves Michael Ben’Ary, a recently fired prosecutor from the Eastern District of Virginia, whose leaked text messages reveal a disturbing theme of hostility that contradicts his public persona as a defender of justice and national security. This is not an isolated incident; it is part of a pattern that demands a clear-eyed response, rooted in truth rather than empty feel-good quips.



In messages obtained by Project Veritas, Ben’Ary expresses a desire to "strangle" the new U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan and dreams that either she or President Trump "would simply die." These aren’t mere frustrations; they’re fantasies of violence directed at elected and appointed officials carrying out their duties. What makes the situation more sinister is his background. This comes from a man who, in his public departure letter, lambasted the Trump administration for prioritizing "the punishment of the President's perceived enemies over national security and public safety." The irony is profound: decry political vendettas while privately harboring ones of your own.



Ben’Ary’s hypocrisy exemplifies how empty left-wing rhetoric often masks a deeper intolerance. First, he condemns political interference in the DoJ while actively plotting to subvert it. Publicly, he portrays his firing as a blow to institutional independence, yet, in private, his text instructions to “monitor cases” reveal an intent to undermine the lawful authority of Halligan. Ben’Ary positions himself as a guardian of ethical norms, but he indulges in violent rhetoric unbecoming of anyone in the legal profession. In his letter, he emphasizes justice for Americans harmed by enemies, insisting that decisions should not be swayed by "social media or political agendas." Perhaps he should take his own advice.



If these texts are false, Ben’Ary should step forward and outright deny them. Instead, he's allowed media allies like MSNBC's Ken Dilanian to do the heavy lifting. In a tweet responding to reports of an FBI probe into the matter, Dilanian cited an anonymous "source familiar with the matter" calling the texts a "dangerous and actionable fabrication." Dismissing evidence offering a clear denial only fuels suspicion. If Ben’Ary is the ethical juggernaut he claims to be, a direct rebuttal is appropriate. His silence speaks volumes.



As an American and an Arizonan, I hoped that the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk would have sparked bipartisan calls for curbing inflammatory rhetoric, but those calls came from one side. “Progressives,” meanwhile, engaged in little to no self-reflection or introspection. Ben’Ary's texts wishing death on conservatives, mere weeks late,r demonstrate that no lessons have been learned. Instead, we see the same pattern: rhetoric that dehumanizes opponents, justified as "resistance."

If the roles were reversed, can you imagine the outcry from the media and academia? But because this comes from a place of anti-Trump sentiments, it will be downplayed or excused.

This episode proves, yet again, that violent left-wing rhetoric is not a fringe phenomenon but a recurring feature of America. The current controversy surrounding Virginia Attorney General candidate Democrat Jay Jones demonstrates that the Left stands by and defends people on their side who contribute to toxic discourse. He wished death on someone’s children because they were conservative, and, as a result, he’s been re-endorsed by several prominent Democrats. In the end, facts matter more than feelings. As long as we tolerate violent political rhetoric, we weaken the very foundations of our republic. It’s time to demand better, not through vengeance, but through the consistent application of principles that transcend politics. Those principles still exist, right?



