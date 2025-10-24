Analyzing Trump Derangement Syndrome outside politics

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has become an overused term. It is often applied to people who do not have it, based on the political opinions of either the accuser or the accused. Instead of reacting, or overreacting, it is more productive to identify who does and does not have it, what it actually is, and how to treat it.

Simply hating Trump does not in and of itself constitute TDS. Some people may sincerely believe, even if wrongly, that Trump is to blame for some of their personal troubles. Every successful businessman makes enemies. In an oftentimes brutally competitive business environment, some people become financially injured, even bankrupt. They may perceive, rightly or wrongly, that a competitor, or even a partner, has cheated them. This is not uncommon.

It is not derangement to be angry at someone for a perceived wrong. Derangement is, instead, an excessive reaction that harms the deranged person and others.

People who have TDS can be identified by their excessive obsession.

Sufferers of TDS cannot cogently articulate why they hate President Trump. They make ambiguous accusations, and if asked for an example, they walk away. If they do attempt to identify reasons, they are either incorrect or distorted in their perception. They may accuse him of a travesty he never committed, or one that no one committed (except maybe a Democrat). If they name what they consider a specific deed, they interpret that action in the worst possible way, often to an extreme. That is why they cannot simply disagree with Trump’s anti–illegal immigration policy: They have to accuse him of racism, even of genocide. Therefore, deportation of murderers, rapists of children, and violent felons cannot, in the mind of a TDS sufferer, ever be praised as protection of the public. It has to be, it just has to be, Nazism. If you do not believe that, then you are Hitler.

The sufferer of TDS cannot find anything Trump ever did that was not evil to its core. He cannot admit that the slightest glint of virtue resides within Trump. Even if he sees that Trump has helped people, he portrays Trump’s kindness as a sinister disguise.

Every policy decision Trump makes is construed as an attempt to destroy the Constitution, to undermine the nation, and to sell us all out as slaves to a Russian dictator.

The TDS sufferer hates not only Trump, but everyone and anyone who disagrees with his opinion of him (which only a Hitler could do). On occasion, he may briefly concede that ignorance on your part might be to blame, but even that degree of tolerance quickly dissipates, especially if you express your view by citing facts and using reason. This enrages those with TDS. It may inspire them to immediate violence.

Ironically, some people with TDS might admit to the bulk of these symptoms, but they will quickly accuse ardent Trump-supporters of the converse bias, saying we refuse to find any fault in him.

But if there is a reverse TDS (Trump Devotion Syndrome?), we do not see it expressed in the feverish, obscene mode exemplified on the left. Even at the height of the “lock Hillary up” chants, and the ridiculing of Kamala Harris’s word salads, the antipathy toward them was confined to, at worst, rudeness.

Perhaps some of it is due to Trump’s extraordinarily successful policy battle in the first few months of his second term. Perhaps we would have had Hillary Derangement had we been forced to watch laws being made that would have required our daughters to shower with boys in high school.

Somehow, though, I think that we on the right would have handled matters differently from the screaming, spitting convulsions that the left exhibits.

In the final analysis, I am sadly concluding that there is no clinical cure for TDS. Not even a Trumpian utopia (which I do not believe will happen) could placate the rabid fury of those with TDS. My suspicion is that there is a genetic component to that fury — not that that could excuse it, because we are all humans with free will and therefore are accountable before God for our (mis)deeds.

There is, however, a spiritual cure, a cure inspired by love of all human beings — those with TDS, and those they hate. Let us hope there will soon be an outpouring of the Holy Spirit that will end this sinful madness, once and forever.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.