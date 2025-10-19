An American Thinker Takeaways video-podcast

For those in the American Thinker audience who enjoy listening as well as reading, here’s a podcast I threw together today. My technical skills are still in the learning phase, and I need to wipe out more filler words (“um” and “so’), but I’m a work in progress, and so is the video-podcast.

Today’s topics are the leftist obsession with animal costumes (and what Biblical proscription I think it violates); the antisemitic madness in England and the general problem of unlimited, mostly Islamic, immigration to Europe, the Pope’s obsession with immigrants over his own flock; and, lastly, Zohran Mandami’s open embrace of the same pro-Islamic ideas that Barack Obama and his supporters are believed still to be hiding.

