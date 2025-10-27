After long flight, Trump dances with the Malayasians

Is it useful to continually document the MSM’s submission to TDS? Their dark pathologies are disturbing, but awareness is important. With our MAGA shields firmly in place, let’s continue to shine the light on their dark souls.

After a twenty-three-hour flight that would knacker most of his juniors, President Trump disembarked AF1 in Kuala Lumpur in sprightly fashion on the first leg of his Asia trip. A multicultural dance troupe enthusiastically performed as he and dignitaries proceeded down the red carpet. As is his wont (remember, Trump joined the victorious Chelsea Football [soccer] Club’s celebrations after they won the Club World Cup last summer) Trump joined the joy. Facing the festive Malay dancers, he proceeded to showcase his remarkable moves -- for a 79-year-old after an exhausting flight.

Even if his rhythm was somewhat disjointed by dance choreographer standards, he deserves admiration for being so presidential. Yes, presidential! A confident leader who immerses himself in local culture on his way to negotiating and signing impactful treaties, peace deals, and fair-trade agreements. Perhaps nothing is more presidential than being a man of, for, and by the MAGA people -- and of foreigners who finally respect us for leading from the front.

Trump wants everyone to do well, except the TDS Dems who want us to do badly. Speaking of whom, it takes an incurable state of TDS to find negatives in Trump’s triumphant arrival in Malaysia, but that’s what the MSM is infected with. This ignominious piece describes Trump’s “wild dance moves.” On the contrary, they were rather restrained, but just exuberant enough to infect the Malaysian prime minister (who is definitely not “wild”) who couldn’t resist synchronizing his own jig.

While reluctantly acknowledging the existence of positive social media posts, this publication only repeats in detail the negative reactions to Trump’s dancing deportment. And to think they dare sport the name “The Independent.”

Even some of the Irish, perhaps missing Biden’s “malarkey” (I think he was from Ireland before being from Puerto Rico) are confirming their late-stage TDS. The Irish Star newspaper boldly repeats descriptions of Trump’s moves as “embarrassing,” then culls any positive online responses from their biased article. Curiously, they also conjure scenes of Trump doing a dance at an Easter Brunch at Mar-A-Lago in 2024. Derangement and stupidity are symptoms of their syndrome -- do they not realize that will invite comparisons of disoriented Biden being chaperoned by a giant fluffy bunny? Trump was dancing; Biden was mimicking a toddler. It is their coverage that is malarkey.

Though the above un-free press willfully and wantonly ignored them, there were many positives social media reactions to Trump’s “Dancing with the Malays.” Rather than “embarrassing,” this Malayalam newspaper says that “Trump steals the show,” the Malays then relay much online praise. Similarly, the Economic Times (based in India) highlights the president’s energy and excitement, then lists a series of approving remarks.

Most of the MSM may lie by omission, but the empirical evidence is overwhelming for those who believe their lying eyes: President Trump is proceeding lively and blithely. And that’s not just physically when it comes to busting a Malay move, but also mentally when busting out more consequential agreements, including the peace between Thailand and Cambodia, and even more trade deals. I’ll jig to that.

Image: Gage Skidmore