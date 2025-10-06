ADL, SPLC, and Axios

Once again, Axios, or what I like to call Pravda, has framed a story to present the current administration in as bad a light as possible, and leftists activist groups as the virtues of goodness and truth. Their latest headline reads:

MAGA wages campaign to redefine ‘hate’ after Kirk killing

In the piece, the writers style the ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center thusly:

MAGA activists have launched a crusade against two of the nation’s most storied civil rights watchdogs, accusing them of smearing conservatives as extremists. For decades, the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have shaped America’s understanding of hate. MAGA leaders — backed by the Trump administration and Elon Musk — are now trying to strip them of that influence.

America’s understanding of hate? Only in leftist and Democrat circles were the ADL and/or the SPLC considered the arbiters of truth on the matter of hate. In fact, they pushed hate against any entity that didn’t toe the Democrat-socialist party line.

In 2012, based on a “hate group” designation from the SPLC, Floyd Lee Corkins entered the Family Research Council with the intent to “kill as many people as he could.”

Just a day before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the ADL and SPLC labeled Charlie Kirk and Turning Point as a “hate group.”

Catholic and Christian groups across the country have been labeled “hate groups” and antisemitic, yet ironically the Free Palestine group has not been labeled such.

Parental and church organizations that opposed men in girl’s locker rooms, or graphic sexual material being presented to elementary school children were labelled hate groups, prompting Merrick Garland to open a DOJ investigation against concerned conservatives.

The problem for the ADL, the SPLC, and Axios is that there is no longer a stranglehold on one-source—ahe—news reporting. The people can see with their own two eyes where the hate is coming from in America: leftists.

BTW, I’ve yet to see a “hate” designation issued by the ADL, the SPLC, or Axios with regards to “deranged” Virginia candidate for Attorney General — Jay Jones, who fever-dreamed about the killing of his Republican opponent, and the death of his children. Frankly, I haven’t seen any Democrats or left-leaning media pundits speak out about this either. Maybe, they’re waiting for their cue from the SPLC.

So, spare me, Axios, with your praise of these “storied civil rights watchdogs.” They (and you) are exposed for what you are — purveyors of hate, masquerading as down-the-middle journalists. You are no better than Snopes. Paid purveyors of (Democrat) Party propaganda.

Image from Grok.