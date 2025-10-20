A rejection of civilized society

Democrat politicians have traded public service for self-service and are now nothing but a hindrance to the positive growth and success of our country. The Left’s childish tantrums, antipathy, and subtle nods to violence against Republicans are getting old. This weekend’s “No King Rally” didn’t even have a coherent message. Like throwing pasta against a wall, leftists are throwing debunked talking points to see what sticks. Unfortunately for them, they are deaf and blind to the fatigue caused by their behavior and the silliness of their latest spectacle that succeeded only in raising the temperature of the nation another few degrees. It’s easy to mock their sad attempts at relevance, but also depressing to see how their violent rhetoric and behavior have sunk to a level that defies basic human decency and harms the foundational norms of conduct required for a nation to succeed.

A civilized society requires civility, as well self-restraint and acceptance to situations beyond our control. Throughout our nation’s history, a spirit of hope has accompanied our commitment to fostering a society of peace and prosperity. The Left has tossed out the spiritual and behavioral linchpins of our culture for reasons that are purely selfish and self-serving. Indifference, even to political assassination and rebellion have now become inherent in the Democrat worldview and we have seen these traits on autoplay. The need for a revolution is supported by false and dishonest ideas about democracy, encouraged by leftist nihilistic losers and bought and paid for by outside agent provocateurs. Peaceful demonstrations have been bastardized and protests by singing and hand-holding, gray-haired picketers routinely morph into violence perpetrated by armed, black-clad terrorists.

The recent desertion and dereliction of duty by the Democrats in Congress and the incessant badmouthing of our President demonstrates the Left’s rejection of things they do not control. They have completely given up on collaboration or even civil interaction with those that don’t share in every warped opinion or idea -- even those on their own side. Their inability to accept the will of the majority and work for the betterment of American citizens is more than problematic, especially when you consider the overall purpose of their jobs. Their vile treatment and dismissiveness of President Trump and his Make America Great Again agenda is the last leg of the road to foundational ruin. After all, anti-MAGA means not wanting the country in which you reside to be great. Those who think nothing of blowing up the political, cultural, and behavioral norms of our society should never again control or even be near the levers of political power.

