A Kansas City rep enters the contest for peak Trump Derangement Syndrome

Kansas State Representative Susan Ruiz hadn’t previously been on my bingo card for most delusional and foolish Trump hater, but she just zoomed to the top with her recent tweet about why Trump is helping to shore up Argentina’s beef industry. Not only did she reveal her insane hatred for Trump, but she also showed that she has no understanding of (or interest in) how President Javier Milei is trying to take the last step to fix Argentina’s perpetually broken economy, and how Trump is trying to help both Argentina and American consumers.

Image created using AI.

As American Thinker readers know, since the day he was elected, Milei has been working to create a roaring Argentinian economy. His weapon of choice has been cutting government spending and stopping out-of-control money printing. His gods are free trade, deregulation, and competition. So far, it’s worked.

However, Milei now wants to take the next big step: He wants to replace the Argentine peso with the U.S. dollar to end Argentina’s destructive independent monetary policy. The Central Bank never stops printing those pesos, driving chronic inflation. It’s as if the central bankers have no memory of the late 1980s and early 1990s hyperinflation, which peaked at 20,262.80% in March 1990.

There are risks to Milei’s dollarization policy, though, because Argentina has limited dollar reserves to make the swap. Without reserves, the economy could hit seriously hard times that end not just Milei’s dollarization plan but all of his plans.

Because President Trump supports Milei’s free market ideology, which is good for Argentina and a model for the world (including America), and because Milei’s government is a good friend to America, Trump has recently taken two major steps: First, he announced a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina, which will shore up Argentina’s currency reserves, making the switch to dollars smoother and less burdensome.

Second, Trump stated, “We would buy some beef from Argentina. ... If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.” That statement packs two ideas: The first is that this will bring more dollars to Argentina to ease the dollarization process. The second is that Trump believes that a little competition for the beef industry will ease inflation (it’s low, but could be much lower), especially at the grocery store. Not unnaturally, U.S. ranchers are opposed to this idea. No one wants competition, and I’ll be the first to agree that ranching is a hard job with a low profit margin.

Putting aside the relative merits of Trump’s beef plan, what’s important here is that Trump’s support for Argentina is rational: He believes in maximum freedom as the path to prosperity, and wants to help President Milei as the latter midwives more liberty for Argentina. Along the way, Trump sees benefits for America, namely, a powerful ally in Latin America and lower prices for consumers at home.

But that’s not how Susan Ruiz (D), the Kansas state representative, sees it. The Hispanic lesbian social worker has a very different take on the matter. She believes that Trump is planning an escape route, just as Mengele and other Nazis (including, as was rumored for years, Hitler) did:

Why is the Trump administration showing favoritism towards Argentina? Is it because they are setting up their escape plan?

History tells us that a lot of Nazis fled to South America after World War II, with Argentina being the primary destination. 🤔 https://t.co/NWCOrBswzg — Rep. Susan Ruiz (@SusanRuiz_KS23) October 24, 2025

The crazy is writ large here. Perhaps her Master’s in Social Work didn’t educate her to the fact that the Nazis fled to Argentina because the country was a fascist Nazi ally during WWII. Now, the country is a liberty-based ally. They’re kind of different.

The response on X was appropriately brutal, ranging from the blunt (“you are insanely stupid”) to the sardonic to the historically informative (language alert):

Holy crap you are dumb and loud about it. Milei seem like much of a Nazi to you? — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) October 24, 2025 Did you know that the US also imports beef from Japan? The Japanese drink milk and do you know else drinks Hitler Juice? That’s right, Nazis. We also get a lot of beef from Australia who everyone knows is famous for the concentration camps they had during WWII. Also something… — GrenadesNham (@grenadesNham) October 25, 2025 Trump has explained the reason, to increase supply to bring the cost of beef down. You can debate the merits of that, the pros and cons, but going straight to “Argentinian Nazis” shows your lack of understanding and comprehension. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) October 24, 2025

Importantly, Ruiz represents the brains now driving the Democrat party: Ignorant people who are predominantly (I’m sorry to say) women. All of them, women or not, labor under a sense of identity-based victimhood, whether sex, “gender identity,” sexual orientation, religion, or race. Some are prettier (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), and some are uglier (most of the others), but all are the same.

They hate Trump with the fires of a thousand pits of hell, and they hate America almost as much. Many weren’t born here and bring with them their Marxist, Islamic, “anti-colonialist” values, as is seen by the fact that Zohran Mamdani and the bulk of his supporters come from people born outside of America. They are perfect examples of Winston Churchill’s famous definition of socialism: “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.”

While Ruiz’s ignorance and animus have come together in an almost-amusing way, it’s important to remember that she is the Democrat base. This is what 60 years of hate-America education and hate-America immigration have done to us.

If we are to survive as a nation, we must return to the days of yore, when people who came here had to come legally, prove their ability to support themselves, and show love for the new country or get kicked out. Those days also included aggressively pro-American education in schools, teaching children to love America’s Constitution, values, and history.