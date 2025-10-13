A disturbing comparison

What just happened in the Middle East? Hamas has been so severely marginalized that it’s facing ultimate extinction. Exuberant celebrations have broken out all over the region. This is partly the result of Israel’s program of strategic decapitation, and partly the result of the festering animus Hamas’s brutal treatment of its own people has generated.

Meanwhile, back here in the US of A the Democrat party is going through a similar political collapse. This is currently being showcased by the implosion of California’s thuggish governor wannabe, Katie Porter -- and by Virginia’s death-threatening AG-in-waiting, Jay Jones. Unlike Hamas, the Democrats have simply run out of talent -- and the dregs at the bottom of the barrel will mostly never be ready for prime time.

This is no coincidence. A certain catalyst has been behind both phenomena, and his name is spelled T-R-U-M-P. Political establishments the world over have long cultivated their own players. They are most uncomfortable, and thus unready, for a capable outsider to step in and begin upsetting various apple carts.

The coupling of these two declines has at least something to do with the similar tactics they both use. At the front of the line is fear. Hamas uses Jew hatred, largely excerpted from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion: If you let them, the Jews will eat your babies. Among other things, the Democrats continue to beat on the drum of the obvious hoax of human-caused climate catastrophe. During one of her particularly thuggish rants, Katie Porter claimed with absolute certitude that many thousands will die from air pollution and bad weather if automobiles are not soon all electric. That 60% of electricity is generated by fossil fuel combustion, plus 20% from nuclear fission is just conveniently left out of the conversation.

Though less vicious and lethal in their endeavors, woke Dems are just as eager to exert control over their “subjects” as is Hamas. We are, however, now witnessing a ramping up of political violence almost entirely on behalf of the American Left. Exceptions to this are typically concocted justifications… of dubious veracity.

All the while, Democrat thugs are trying to stand in the way of Trump’s extraordinary efforts to rein in urban crime. The succinct pacification of Washington, D.C. remains an example of how uncomplicated this necessary function can be. And, yet Democrat Hamas-like thugs are more than eager to obstruct the protection of their innocent constituents.

Another disturbing link between Hamas and the Democrats is their both being the beneficiaries of a corrupt and complicit media. The flames of global anti-Semitism have been fanned by the repeated use of Hamas-provided statistics of civilian casualties resulting from Israeli efforts in Gaza. For years it has been widely known that Hamas, along with the PLO, used the cover of Israeli retaliation in order to summarily execute its targeted opponents among their civilian population. Herein also lies the explanation for Hamas’ political success… which was largely accomplished at the point of a gun.

Space does not permit the full litany of media promotions for the woke Democrat agenda. Suffice to say that Trump’s blossoming popularity is largely due to “alternate” news sources, many being on-line. Otherwise, rampant urban crime would be (ahem) normal. Perceived inflation would really be caused by greedy retailers. And invasive immigration into the U.S. from south of our border and elsewhere would be a humanitarian necessity… rather than a preventable loss of national sovereignty.

