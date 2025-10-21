21st-century Armageddon: Across the West, something wicked this way comes

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” – William Shakespeare, Macbeth

For almost 2,000 years, the Christian faith has been the backbone of Western society. Growing from the Jewish Bible, the Catholic Church shaped Europe. Eventually, both the Catholic and Protestant faiths found their way to the New World, carrying with them the Bible and European values.

Although imperfect people often used Christianity for bad ends, it was still the moral force that led to a world where its respect for the individual led to unparalleled prosperity for all, along with previously unimagined safety and rights for women, children, and other vulnerable people.

Image created using AI.

Over the centuries, Christianity faced down Islam, which emerged from the Arabian desert in the 7th century. Unlike Christianity, Islam is doctrinally a religion of conquest. Christ advocated persuasion through words and deeds. It was human rulers who added conquest to the mix.

By contrast, the Koran, which represents the unchallengeable words of Mohamed, the “perfect man,” mandates that Islam’s believers strap on their swords (and, today, bombs and guns), and go forth and murder people into “submission.” It has a special animus for Jews, since they offended Mohamed by refusing to accept him as their messiah, but it’s very clear that, eventually, all must yield to its violent dictates.

Aided by the promise of rape in this world and virgins in the next, Muslim men, who are routinely deprived of access to women if they are lower caste, went forth and conquered. This video reminds us that, contrary to what’s being taught in schools today, the Crusades were not an offensive war (although they were frequently quite offensive, especially in their antisemitism) but were, instead, a defensive effort to reclaim lands that Muslims had conquered:

After a tug of war over the Holy Land, the Ottomans eventually grabbed it for centuries, until the Sick Old Man of Europe died in 1918. Importantly, Europe’s warriors, who believed in Christianity and their nations, succeeded in stopping Islam’s depredations at the Gates of Vienna in 1683. Having done that, Europe proceeded to plant the seeds of its own destruction. That, of course, is socialism.

Europe’s love affair with socialism started with the French Revolution, which was the antithesis of the American Revolution. The American Revolution enshrined individual liberty derived from a Biblical creator; the French Revolution was a ferociously anti-religious statism. The American Revolution created the most successful nation in history, a success Americans freely shared with the rest of the world. The French Revolution created...um, modern France.

Marx and Engels took socialism to the next level. They believed that an all-powerful state would eventually fulfill people’s material needs, allowing them to become their own gods, freed from the limitations of Biblical morality—a morality expressed in the Seven Noahide laws, the Ten Commandments, Jesus’s teachings, and Paul’s ministry. In the modern era, people are also being told that their state-derived god-like status will relieve them of the burdens of human biology itself.

Socialism, however, did not create Paradise. In the 20th century, it created 100 million dead in concentration camps, gulags, killing fields, battlefields, and the black hole of chronic poverty, starvation, and tyranny. It has never worked. But the true believers did something very clever: They gained access to the West’s media and education systems. And so, despite socialism’s unending list of failures, it has an equally unending source of acolytes.

And then, socialism did something else that it thinks is clever: It allied itself with Islam, which promised to be its fearless fighting arm. While leftist college graduates, now completely hostile to biblical principles, cut off their genitals, shriek about safe spaces, and faint over cotton balls, Muslims, in service to the Koran, willingly pull out the swords.

And yes, Antifa and transgender types are stepping up in America, but in Europe...that’s where you’ll find the Islamic heft. Leftists think that, at the end of the day, they can put the useful Muslims back in the box; the Muslims think the same. My money’s on the Muslims winning this battle.

For now, though, across the West, we’re seeing a dual-pronged attack against our Judeo-Christian-Enlightenment Western culture, the culture that brought more people out of poverty and suffering than any other system in history. And it’s wicked, very wicked.

What we’re seeing is truly “evil” because both Islam and socialism revel in death. For American socialists, this evil shows up with aborting 65 million babies in 52 years, and baying for more (along with euthanasia, of course), along with cheering the death of a young father of two because his pro-American, pro-Christian ideas offended them, or cheering on the outbreak of church slaughters, mostly by “trans” activists. For Muslims, the death cult involves calling for the annihilation of world Jewry and the forced conversion of everyone else, complete with non-stop terror attacks worldwide.

And that gets me to a tweet that I’ve had sitting on my computer since Charlie Kirk’s assassination. It’s from a man whose focus in life is cryptocurrency. He’s not religious, he’s not a famous speaker, and he’s not a politician. He’s just an ordinary guy who said something incredibly profound, something all of us should very seriously contemplate if we wish to push back against the evil that is ascendant in the world today: