With Dems and the military, we’ve come full circle from Vietnam

Charlie Kirk’s assassination has let loose the left’s worst demons, turning them out with alarming vigor and vitriol, and making them stake out claims previously unimaginable.

Now they want killers in uniform. Or at least people at ease with killing. At ease with murder. How else to explain the following, which I’ve seen from more than one prominent Democrat?

Unprecedented witch hunt. This is wrong. I'm hearing people are being UCMJd here for disagreeing with a podcaster.

What Democrats are ignoring, and you may have missed, is that dozens upon dozens of our men and women in uniform celebrated Charlie’s death, dancing on his grave on their social media. I won’t link to any of it here because, truthfully, I am at my limit for that kind of toxin.

I’m old enough, barely, to remember shouts of “baby killer” at our veterans returning from Vietnam. They were greeted by angry protestors screaming at them every imaginable derivation of “murderer,” “killer,” etc., while holding signs saying the same. It went on for years and became symbolic of the late ’60s and early ’70s. Yet now? Now these same “anti-war” Democrats, these self-styled “pacifists,” excuse bloodlust in the military? Just because… what? Trump?

Service members who publicly support murder of Americans they oppose politically will have few misgivings turning arms against Americans they oppose politically.

No, we most assuredly do not want our uniformed personnel looking on a domestic, cold-blooded murder with glee! Our uniformed personnel are trained with weapons, and with that training should come a profound respect for life and the power to take it. It’s a solemn trust we give them, and an equally solemn duty, to kill the enemy.

To have even one of them regard a fellow American as an enemy... To have them take pleasure in the death of a fellow American, especially when he was cut down so cruelly, so brutally…and then to have Democrats, of all people, excuse it! It’s stupefying.

They’ve come full circle. And it’s all because of one man: Donald John Trump, their Commander-in-Chief. Happily, our new Secretary of War has put out word that anyone in his charge found to be violating their standards of conduct will be dealt with expeditiously and harshly.

