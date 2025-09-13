Why evil had to take the public shot

I didn’t know Charlie Kirk — never met him. But I do know that the enemy of good is evil.

By all accounts from those who actually knew Charlie — whether they agreed with him or disagreed with him — he was an extremely good person. He loved God, his family, and his country, and he courageously defended the fundamental documents expressing the values of his faith and our country: the Bible and the Constitution. He joyfully recruited others to his position and was accepting of those with whom he disagreed. Whether at Oxford or under a tent at a local community college, he was a brilliant and fearless debater, as well as merciful and fair. From the looks of it, he was the kind of warrior who would wait for you to get back on your feet if you accidentally slipped and fell during battle.

Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve seen Charlie’s video debates. He challenged students who may have never heard views opposing their leftist indoctrination. He stated fundamental truths that shocked the ears of many of those students (fatherless boys are more likely to become criminals; people cannot change their sex; conception creates a human life with unique DNA). He focused on ideas versus personally attacking individuals. He never uttered a curse word or used foul language to make his points.

He patiently waited while the occasional lefty Democrat lunatic dropped F-bombs and attacked him personally as being a racist, misogynist, homophobic, transphobic, Nazi, or white supremacist. When the person exhaling epithets finally paused to inhale, Charlie would respond, “Tell me one thing I’ve said that’s racist.” There was never a specific answer. And just like we see on LibsOfTikTok, the lefty lunatics expose themselves. They are angry, not happy; belligerent, not peaceful; intolerant, not accepting; and incapable of defending their own deeply held beliefs at even the most basic level.

Charlie understood that when someone is berating, for example, a quiet and calm attendant at the ticket counter, no rational person concludes, “That attendant is a real jerk.” Because Charlie knew this, he confidently and calmly sat quietly as his opponents, incapable of intellectual debate, slung vile and hateful comments and made a jerk of themselves. The more they spoke, the more it exposed their vacuous arguments, their unseemly character, their biases, their arrogance, and their ignorance, as well as complete disrespect for God, our country, and their fellow citizens who happened to hold a different point of view. This is one of the things that made Charlie extremely effective — not only at recruiting people with a positive message, but at exposing who these lefty Democrat lunatics were — deceitful, dishonest, irrational, intolerant, and vindictive — and what they stood for.

This also made Charlie dangerous to the Democrat party. He was winning the hearts and minds of young people — not just because of his loving disposition, brilliant mind, hard work, and refined debating skills, but because he exposed their intellectual and logical failures. He spoke to them on their media and in their language and had perfected a venue to shine a bright light on the depths of the differing ideas and value systems. The free speech message was clear: Come speak to Charlie Kirk to exchange, discuss, and debate ideas like civilized people, so we can avoid resorting to blows and bullets. In the meantime, see the difference between what I and my supporters stand for and those who represent opposing beliefs.

Good versus evil, clear as can be. So he must be destroyed, and this venue for exposing truth must be destroyed as well.

The assassin’s bullet killed a good, godly father and a great man. It also struck at the platform he had built — the forum where truth and reason could confront lies, fear, and hatred. Charlie’s work wasn’t just about debate; it was about illuminating the stark contrast between good, those who uphold godly, constitutional principles of life, liberty, and personal responsibility, and evil, those whose ideas rely on intimidation, deceit, and destruction. The world witnessed an attack not just on a man, but on the possibility of civil discourse.

Charlie’s legacy — his courage, his clarity, and his unwavering commitment to truth — cannot be assassinated. The ideas he championed, the minds he challenged, and the hearts he inspired live on.

It is uncertain whether this venue will survive, but it is absolutely critical that it does. Evil may strike, but we cannot allow it to silence good.

Raymond Morace worked as a civilian supporting the United States Army for over 30 years and, since retiring, has focused on volunteer service in his community.

