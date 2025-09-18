Why do we always seem to be reactively putting out Democrat fires?

We’re always on defense, it seems. Even with Trump’s great proactivity, why don’t we start using proactive tactics such as public protests? Who is going to be our Soros to fund our movement, which is now in hyperdrive after Charlie’s murder?

There is a fundamental difference in temperament between leftists and conservatives (I refuse to call them “progressives” because they are not. If anything, they are trying to bring us back to the Stone Age.)

Leftists are fundamentally angry and hostile. One has only to get on TikTok, X, or Instagram to watch a long string of hateful, blue-haired, nose-ringed, egomaniacal, usually obese women spewing profanity and vitriol to know that conservative women just don’t do that stuff. Leftists are resentful of wealth, freedom, families, contentment, and God. Conservatives embrace all these things and more: we love liberty, America, gentility, decorum, peace, our faith, family life, normal sexuality, and schools that actually educate.

Back to the fires: America’s conservatives, given our usually-contented and happy nature, are not constitutionally suited to cultural war, which is one reason it is so easy for the Left to prolong their war against us and so hard for us to think like they do. They don’t fear consequences because they have little to protect except their carefully cossetted egos. We conservatives have built lives and families and good jobs we do want to protect. Unlike Democrats and leftists, we don’t instigate ourselves into other people’s lives. We don’t demand you embrace what we do.

We people of faith don’t naturally gravitate to violence or even protests or demonstrations. We have diametrically opposing world views. Ours is based on eternal verities such as truth and decency and loyalty, while theirs is based on lies, disruption, hostility, profanity, and perversion.

What do our fires look like? I posit that Charlie Kirk’s murder provided a world-wide conflagration that cameras caught everywhere. The world saw the difference between love and hate — we loved Charlie enough to celebrate everything he stood for. This, while the left provided their usual fetid barbeque of brittle hatred, profanity, ridicule, and envy. The two worldviews are starkly opposite.

The fire Charlie lit showed the Left that “Holy cow, people love this guy! I don’t get it! Millions of them! Everywhere! Why?” Churches overflowed. People wanted to know what Charlie knew. Maybe this revival will last, maybe it won’t, we shall see.

Perhaps God will unblind the eyes of leftists and unstop their ears so they really hear that life doesn’t have to be angry and bitter and tense. Who can live like that without self-destructing, like so many trans and trans-enabling people have done? They are looking to fill that God-shaped hole and think that maybe trans will do it. Clearly, it doesn’t.

The right must shake itself out of its semi-lethargy and take to the streets, the halls of Congress, the schools, the unis, the businesses. We have to be clear that public, civil, and cultural chaos is not a lifestyle to be emulated — that it is wrong. It’s time for our fire, the fire of revival.

Image from Grok.