Who is to blame for Charlie Kirk’s murder?

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I started thinking about who is really to blame and how this happened. There is a lot of blame to go around. I want to focus on an event five years ago this month that I think contributed to Charlie's death.

Five years ago, the FBI said Antifa was not an organization, but an ideology. See this article to stroll down Memory Lane. I don’t know about you, but they seem to have structure and resources. They really seem like an organization.

So I am left with a lot of questions:

How did the FBI make the determination?

What resources did they use to determine that Antifa is not an organization?

How much did they spend making this determination?

How much did they spend tracking parents, Catholics, and attendees of school board meetings as domestic terrorists?

Who worked on that research packet used for the congressional testimony the director of the FBI gave five years ago?

Does any of the people who worked on that assessment work in Utah now? Or are such people in any way a part of the FBI investigation of Charlie’s death?

Was any of the team who worked on this a political operative?

In my humble opinion, had the FBI been apolitical and spent the appropriate time and resources tracking Antifa, Charlie might be alive today. The young people who have been radicalized would not have been. Antifa is and has been a terrorist organization, and it is still active. It seems that people at the FBI and DOJ have been protecting them.

We have a right to understand how that assessment formed FBI and DOJ policy on Antifa. We have a right to know who worked on that assessment. And we have a right to know if they are involved in any way in the investigation of Charlie’s death.

I ask for Tulsi Gabbard to release the names and documents used to make the determination. Gabbard is the only person who can reach into the I.C. silos and pull this information.

The search for truth will continue, and we deserve answers. We are not the same.

