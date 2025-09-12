What kind of constituency does the left want?

The left’s partnership with criminals has been on bold display. Leftists refuse to condemn violence and some even tout fake stories to instigate it. We have lost a bright young man, Charlie Kirk, to someone who thought it was okay to shoot someone he didn’t agree with. Has murder has become acceptable resistance? Is this just what the progressives ordered?

When someone who kills is hailed as a hero — as Mangione was, and as is shown when some media still deny the reality of the Trump assassination attempts — it sends a message. The legacy media continue to excuse violence. The man who violently murdered Iryna Zarutska was, according to Van Jones, hurting. But the murderer, who seemed pleased to kill a white girl, was not hurt as much as that 23-year-old girl and her family.

Does the Democrat party desire people who are willing to do anything? Do Democrats want followers who, first, will believe the hyperbole and even their lies? It seems they want people, second, who are willing to lie, willing to riot, willing to be violent, willing to cheat, willing to murder. They appear to praise those who will burn Teslas and cop cars to intimidate and create chaos. The legacy media just call their opposition “mostly peaceful.” Even when someone uses a flamethrower on people in Boulder, Colorado, walking the block until the Hamas hostages come home — the left-wing media refuse to acknowledge their complicity. As their favoritism for the unethical attracts more of the desired followers, the party becomes engulfed by people willing to go to any lengths to get their point across, to get elected, to shut down opposition, to get their way.

The legacy media are already blaming Mr. Kirk for his own shooting. He was “divisive and polarizing.” Isn’t this just another way of saying “He didn’t think right — think like a progressive or accept the consequences”?

The 2016 Trump presidency saw this same resistance playbook. Hillary Clinton said they would stop the resistance when they are in office again. I spoke to people who did not vote for Trump in 2020 because of resistance fatigue. The left called Trump divisive. Let’s cut to the chase here: The division is on them, because the left cannot accept another party in power. Leftists will continue to attack and slander the innocent as long as a different party leads.

This current progressive party and its media minions refuse to protect American citizens, allow criminals to hold cities hostage, stoke anti-Republican and even anti-white hate. They have abandoned any semblance of honesty or integrity. They now blame a decent young man for his own murder. I can only hope these recent events, instead of making us give up, drive us to fight harder to see the legacy media and the radical progressives left in the dust while we set ourselves free from the destructive culture they have created.

Image via Pxhere.