Virginia high school bans Christian speaker from TPUSA event

Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia announced in her e-newsletter on 9/26/2025 that she had been requested to speak on October 1st by the largest Turning Point USA (TPUSA) high school chapter in Virginia at the Western Albemarle High School in the rural mountain town of Crozet west of Charlottesville. The requested subject was on gender issues in schools. In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, there has been an explosion of interest among young people to hear and talk about the truth.

Her talk was scheduled to take place during the lunchtime period when most school clubs routinely meet. However, the school principal suddenly decided to ban Cobb’s scheduled lunchtime appearance and instead offered her an impractical time slot immediately after school (when the school busses were loading) knowing that few could stay.

Why the sudden change? It seems the TPUSA chapter sent an advance copy of their event flyer to the school principal for approval. “But instead of approving the flyer, the principal told the club they were not allowed to hold their meeting at all during their normal lunchtime hour, apparently because having the President of Virginia’s oldest and largest pro-family organization talk about there being only two sexes would be too “disruptive” to the learning environment. Incidentally, the school’s “Gay-Straight Alliance” club routinely meets during lunchtime.

Although the TPUSA’s planned event is cancelled, it is noteworthy that the TPUSA chapter also expressed interest in the ongoing legal work in VA by the Founding Freedom Law Center (FFLC) regarding the incident last year when the "Loudoun Three" boys were placed under investigation by Loudoun [County Public] Schools (LCPS) for Title IX "sexual harassment." Their “crime” was asking a girl (claiming to be a boy) why she was in the boy’s locker room and also videoing her (which is strictly prohibited). Note that Loudoun Co. is in very blue northern VA. Its school board is extremely liberal and it also claims to be the richest county in America.

Since last year, things for the “Loudoun Three” have only gotten crazier according to Cobb. In June 2025 “LCPS has DROPPED its charge of sexual harassment against one of the boys. But shockingly, at the same time, they have DOUBLED down on the other two boys by adding the additional charge of "sex-based discrimination" -- DESPITE all three boys having had the same facts alleged against them!” The only difference between the three was that the boy who had his charges dismissed is Muslim, and the other two are Christians. This case continues to drag on needlessly for the two Christian boys who were 15 years old at the time and it is destroying their future. You can follow the progress of the case here.

Victoria Cobb closed her newsletter with this final thought. “Sometimes I wonder if the Left realizes what it is doing. This kind of censorship is only causing more people, and especially young people, to hunger all the more for our message of truth and human flourishing… The truth will not be silenced. Not as long as we are in the fight.”

Image: Family Foundation of Virginia