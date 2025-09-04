Venezuelan kingpin goes full thug, threatens dissident if Trump keeps blowing up narco boats

President Trump's high-seas Navy strike on a boat full of illegal drugs and 11 narcos, taking it out and feeding the local sharks, didn't go over well with the Chavista elites in Caracas.

But instead of pretending they had no idea drugs were being trafficked from Venezuela to the U.S., or at least pretending that they didn't know the particular criminals aboard, a leading Chavista kingpin went full frontal 'thug' instead:

#URGENTE | Amenaza directa de Diosdado Cabello contra María Corina por la ofensiva de EEUU:



“Si a nosotros nos aprietan, nosotros la apretamos. No vayas a creer que aquí nos van a agredir a nosotros y ustedes van a salir sanitos. No, eso no existe”.



— Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) September 4, 2025

Google Translation:

#URGENT | Direct threat from Diosdado Cabello against María Corina due to the US offensive: "If they squeeze us, we squeeze her. Don't think that they're going to attack us here and you're going to come out unscathed. No, that doesn't exist."

Which tells us all we need to know about who they are, and what their Hamas-like system of ethics is. Not only does this resemble what their allies Hamas would do, it resembles the kind of response Pablo Escobar had when he knew the lawmen were coming for him.

This dirtbag, whose title is "Minister for the Popular Power for Interior, Justice, and Peace of Venezuela," meaning, internal goon squad commander, is about as high-ranking a Chavista figure there can be outside Maduro, and for many years, has been accused of being the arch-kingpin of the Sun Cartel, the drug lords who rule Venezuela. He was Hugo Chavez's best friend, except that even Hugo didn't trust him, often sending him to the hinterlands as governor of this or that state to get him away from the Caracas Chavista power circles where he would undoubtedly plot. He must have used his time well in the outback, establishing drug and guerrilla routes over the years.

Now, instead of saying he had no idea drugs were dealt in Venezuela, he screams about his lost allies, meaning, they were his allies in the drug trade, and vows to take Maria Corina Machado hostage if Trump doesn't stop taking out his drug boats.

Here he is in all his glory:

🚨 | El narcotraficante Diosdado Cabello amenaza con asesinar a María Corina Machado si Estados Unidos decide entrar militarmente a Venezuela.

Here's the dissident -- a woman, no less -- Maria Corina Machado, whom he threatened to harm, speaking to Fox News today:

"IT'S TIME TO GO."@POTUS puts Venezuela's President Maduro on notice as opposition leader @MariaCorinaYA calls Maduro head of a "narco-terrorist structure" and says action is needed to save lives.

There's a reason they call her 'the iron lady of Venezuela.' She was disqualified from the 2024 election after polling went through the roof for her, and then placed Edmundo Gonzalez, a kindly old retired diplomat, to take her place in the same election, which she won massively, and Maduro brazenly stole, the real figures right on the wall among the counters before all the numbers flipped. I've spent time with her, one-on-one, in Caracas. As she was then, so she is now -- utterly fearless.

Here's Marco Rubio telling the thugs in language they can sort of understand that there's more to come. (I said 'sort of' because they don't speak elegant, Spanish as he does, just slurry Venezuelan thug argot. I've spent time with them, too.):

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has underscored a new aggressive stance against drug cartels under President Trump, stating, "What will stop them is when you blow them up and get rid of them." This policy involves military strikes and designating cartels as Foreign Terrorist…

Meanwhile, Avendano, who's a leading journalist in Latin America, had this to say:

La amenaza de Diosdado Cabello contra María Corina es una confesión de su terror. Cuando el criminal está rodeado, para que no le disparen se escuda en el rehén.



Pero esta vez se equivoca. Es torpe. Huir hacia adelante no le va a salir bien, porque María Corina no es como los…

Google translate:

The threat from Diosdado Cabello against María Corina is a confession of his terror. When the criminal is surrounded, to avoid being shot, he shields himself with the hostage. But this time he is mistaken. He is clumsy. Fleeing forward will not work out well for him, because María Corina is not like the others and because this USA is not either.

Marco Rubio was pure fire on tour of the hemisphere, today in Ecuador:

ÚLTIMA HORA | Marco Rubio desestima informes de la ONU que niega que Venezuela sea un país productor de drogas: "A mi no me importa lo que diga las Naciones Unidas"



"Maduro es un fugitivo, no es el líder legítimo de Venezuela, está encausado en EEUU" https://t.co/u1vaJV7I2y pic.twitter.com/eRB0YeoUTK — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) September 4, 2025

It must freak them out to hear a U.S. Secretary of State who's taking out their boats and their income streams, speaking in flawless Spanish to them, saying he didn't care what the United Nations thought. A dreaded Miami Cuban, their worst nightmare, telling them there's more to come. And sure enough, Diosdado Cabello has already tried to kill him a few years ago.

Rubio knows what he's talking about:

Como han revelado medios como @ElPitazoTV y periodistas como @ronnarisquez en las últimas horas, la embarcación:



- Sí transportaba droga. Probablemente valuada en 120 millones de dólares.



- Salió de Sucre para Trinidad.



— Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) September 4, 2025

Google Translate:

As revealed by media outlets like @ElPitazoTV and journalists like @ronnarisquez in the last few hours, the vessel: - Yes, it was transporting drugs. Probably valued at 120 million dollars. - It departed from Sucre for Trinidad. - The US lets two vessels pass and neutralizes the third, for having an essential component for fentanyl. - From the area it departed, drug trafficking calls the shots. An area certainly taken over by the Tren de Aragua.

If you like the luscious, seamy details, this thread with its photos (hit Google Translate if you don't read Spanish) tells a lot about the boat, the village and the fact that this area has been a drug-dealing no-man's land for years:

TERROR en San Juan de Unare, un pueblo ubicado al oriente venezolano, lugar desde donde habría salido la embarcación que fue interceptada el martes por la marina de Estados Unidos y que dejó 11 personas muertas.

Estos son los rostros que Maduro NO quiere que veas.



Estos son los rostros que Maduro NO quiere que veas. pic.twitter.com/q4tKx46HgX — Guillo (@codiguillos) September 4, 2025

It all adds up to a massive fire burning under the feet of the Maduro regime. It's obviously going to end badly for them. This looks like the last days of the dirtiest regime South America has ever seen. I can't wait.

Image: X video screen shot