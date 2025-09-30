'Truth and Reconciliation Day' in Canada?

Today is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

Which is odd, since Canada’s leaders avoid the truth as if it were a rotten hunk of back bacon. Actually, they avoid it as if it could turn them into MAGA types, or, gasp, conservative Christians. Which it could. The truth can set you free.

As for reconciliation?

If Canada was serious about anything but faux “crises,” it would reconcile with the truth. And reality. And sanity. And America. But it’s too busy pretending men can become women just by donning a string of pearls and pronouncing it so. It is similarly wrapped up in welcoming legions of foreigners, in this case Muslims, into the formerly Great White North. So much for the back bacon. And the Molson. And the Windsor.

Canadian leaders are also still fervently engaged with abusing the Canadian Freedom Truckers. Because they feel the truckers, like the truth, are a threat to their power. They attempt to control social media, bribe the mainstream media, and threaten any and all citizens who they believe have strayed off the reservation.

As a kicker, Canada’s Slime Prime Minister, Mark Carney, recently officially recognized a Palestinian state, a nation that never was. And never should be. Hail to the terrorists! But that is in keeping with recognizing ‘trans’ people, existential man-caused global warming, and that Islam is a Religion of Peace.

Tragically, the leaders of “the deranged dominions,” to quote Mark Steyn, have entirely lost the plot. They have willing ceded their nations’ past…and future…to lies and liberals. And Islam.

Canadian citizens need to reconcile themselves with the fact that the truth could set them free, if only they would recognize it…and act on it. Let’s hope they summon the courage to do so before it’s too late. (After their next federal election?)

Me? I’m not hopeful that they will.

Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was instituted as a remembrance of the loss of culture, freedom, and self-esteem that many Indigenous children experienced at the hands of the residential schools. The day purportedly reminds us that “Every Child Matters.” (Except, of course, those whose lives were snuffed out by abortions. But few Canadian leaders want to hear that!)

Ironically, Canadians in general already appear to have lost their self-esteem. And, if they don’t quickly recover it, they will soon lose their culture. And freedom.

I wouldn’t care so much, but Canada was once…what it is no more … and should be again.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License