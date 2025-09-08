Trump trolls the new axis of evil

Russia, China, and North Korea held one of their whoop-de-doo us-together summits, and who should crash their party by President Trump:

HOLY SH*T 🚨 President Trump just told President Xi of China “give my warmest regards to Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against America”



Let this be a message for the entire World



TRUMP IS NOT HOLDING BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HjsRJuuYo6 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 3, 2025

Oh to be a fly on the wall when the word got to them that this was what he put on his Truth Social account. Not only did he steal their thunder -- which was to parade around among themselves as the new big thing, as the media fawned, he advised them that he was watching them and he had their number.

This was far more effective than just saying the same out loud -- a mocking, sarcastic, belittling response that they can't respond to with any quick repartee is bound to make them feel the opposite of that puffed-up, big, scary, axis-of-evil way they want to be, and instead feel kind of ... sniveling, kind of small.

It's a wonderful trait of President Trump's that, unlike Democrats, he never goes after the little guys, he always takes on the big guys, the bullies, the self-important. He spots it in an instant, and throws out just enough to put them off guard. Love the all-caps at the end.

That was one master troll.

Image: Screen shot from X