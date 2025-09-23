Trump has a horse laugh at the sight of Venezuela's 'scary' militia

Having suppressed all dissent, Venezuela's ruling Chavistas aren't very cognizant of how they look to others.

So when Venezuela's dictator, Nicolas Maduro, posted this video of his militias training up hard with their Russia-made weapons for the invasion of the yanqui imperialistas, his video was seen by millions, including President Trump, but probably didn't draw the reaction he expected. Trump actually did a re-tweet with this response:

OMG President Trump just posted this on Truth Social. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FdbCtdP3SF — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 22, 2025

I can't post the original Maduro video tweet on X, which is above, because the dictator blocked me.

TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat!



VIDEO: https://t.co/ZzVyxUeQaE



(TS: 22 Sep 11:43 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/9q9ad3BUCq — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 22, 2025

But it's pretty much what you would expect from Maduro. For years, Chavistas have insisted that their militias will roll back any invasion from the Americans. They "train" their slum dwellers in red tshirts and in turn promise them bags of beans and other emoluments.

At this late date, this was apparently all they could find.

The wiry military-aged men of old have all left for the U.S. to take up lives as illegal aliens, some of them as Tren de Aragua gang members, others running drug boats through the Caribbean. You won't see any buffoons like those in the videos of the migrants here in the states -- most had to be fit enough to cross the Darien Gap on foot, for one thing, and these characters obviously aren't.

A month earlier, Maduro posted this video, stating the obvious at least among the politically connected -- that they don't have hunger in Venezuela:

"NO HAY HAMBRE EN VENEZUELA...". Maduro muestra a un grupo de gordas bailando en apoyo a su gestión. Se supo que eran Jefas del Clap y desean sus fusiles y misiles para defender la revolución. pic.twitter.com/QQRSuSR6NR — ANTONIO SANCHEZ 2. (cuenta alterna) (@ANTONIOADCRUCEM) August 20, 2025

Here is Grok Translate:

THERE IS NO HUNGER IN VENEZUELA...". Maduro shows a group of fat women dancing in support of his administration. It was learned that they were CLAP Heads and they want their rifles and missiles to defend the revolution.

It's not the first fat flabby imagery of Venezuela's wretched Chavista military, either.

Here is Venezuela's military leadership:

🇻🇪💥 Otro pez gordo del Cártel de los Soles: Mayor General (GNB) Pablo Ernesto Lizano Colmenter.

En Venezuela los uniformados no combaten el narcotráfico… ¡lo dirigen!

Generales, coroneles y guardias en alcabalas son parte del negocio de la cocaína.#NarcoRégimen #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/hhh1pAjxYn — freddyzur (@freddyzur) September 10, 2025

Join the Chavista army, eat all the food.

En Venezuela, como en todas las dictaduras socialistas, están más gordos los militares que la población civil. pic.twitter.com/IDBHffHlHB — Alonso 🇪🇸 (@alonso_dm) May 2, 2019

This crew needs to work on its PT.

Here are Chavista marksmanship skills:

Tiembla Donald Trump y los Marines de Estados Unidos



Estas imágenes difundidas por la narcodictadura tienen frenada la intervención militar en contra del cartel de los soles



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/H49ybPVDRh — Luis Aníbal Rincón Arguello. ® 🇨🇴 (@Rincon001A) September 21, 2025

And let's not forget that Maduro is always eating -- I wrote about that here.

These oafs have managed to do the impossible -- they make the beer-bellied hogs of Hamas look svelte.

All it suggests is that Maduro may be easier to dislodge than anyone can imagine. When your own propaganda video intended to scare is reposted by your enemy for laughs, things are not going to work out well for you.

