Tim Kaine speaks for Democrats

From the Declaration of Independence:

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…[emphasis mine]

Are Democrats truly so dim as to not understand the Declaration and the philosophers and statesmen—the Founders—who created our constitutional, representative republic? Or do they choose to ignore the clear intent and text of our founding documents, denying the existence of fundamental, unalienable, natural rights bestowed by God that they might ignore those rights and reduce them to mere privileges to be bestowed and rescinded by the evil whims of men? Is that why Democrats refuse to utter the words “republic,” substituting instead “our democracy,” which is a tyranny of the majority?

We have additional cause to ask that question today:

[Senator Tim] Kaine made his remarkable performance in which he rejected the founding principle of the United States, as enunciated in the Declaration of Independence, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He was chastising Riley Barnes, a Trump administration appointee to the State Department. Kaine's performance--that smug lecturing tone comparing the Declaration of Independence to Sharia law--is emblematic of the fundamental principle of the left: the rejection of God's will and replacement of it with a very human will-to-power.

Here’s his reference to Sharia:

"The notion that rights don’t come from laws and don’t come from the government, but come from the Creator — that’s what the Iranian government believes. It’s a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shia law and targets Sunnis, Bahá’ís, Jews, Christians and other religious minorities.”

Can Kaine be that stupid? The man was Lt. Governor and Governor of Virginia, the home of the Declaration’s author, Thomas Jefferson. He ran for Vice President on Hillary Clinton’s ticket and he’s an attorney. Was there no study of the basis of American government and law at Harvard Law School (that kind of answers itself, doesn’t it?), and did he ignore those foundational topics when he taught at the Richmond Law School?

One may reasonably argue whether Kaine and so many other Democrats are stupid, but it’s clear Kaine represents the mainstream power base of the contemporary Democrat Party.

The Democrat Party of John F. Kennedy, a man who honorably served and nearly died in WWII, is dead and people like Kaine are obviously determined it shall never rise again. Kaine is facing a fierce backlash, which is a good thing but as always, Democrats march in lockstep no matter how destructive and un-American their current cause. As this is written, I’ve been unable to find a single Democrat in Congress or out breaking with Kaine or explaining why his smug assertions are so dangerous. This, from Rasmussen, is encouraging:

Discouraging is that 15% of Americans agree with Kaine and the true power in the Democrat Party. Comparing the Declaration to Sharia is yet another example of Democrat projection. Kaine wasn’t denigrating Islam and Sharia, he was demonstrating his totalitarian intentions. He and his party want the kind of worldly power Iran’s Ayatollah wields. It doesn’t matter if that power is cloaked in a thin veneer of religion or the pseudo-scientific economics of Marxism. Ultimate power is what matters to him and most Democrats.

Kaine didn’t commit a gaffe. He didn’t accidently say what he really believes. He said what the Democrat Party believes and no longer tries to hide and in so doing, gave us yet another glimpse into what they intend for America. Kaine wants an America without the restraints of the Constitution and without reliance on God.

We knew we dodged a bullet when Hillary and Kaine weren’t elected; Kaine just revealed how big it was.

